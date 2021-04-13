The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare COVID-19 Crisis Community Resource Specialists and Empower Idaho announced in a press release they are holding an interactive support group series focused on building resilience, healing, community, and progress after a year of pandemic life. During this series, you will have the chance to: connect with fellow Idahoans; process one year of pandemic experience; gather ideas for building your own and other’s resilience; exchange stories and have fun, said the release.
The groups will be held every other Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. until June 29 and will range from 30 to 60 minutes.
Schedule:
April 20: Meditation and Mindfulness by Wesley Neisler
May 4: De-Stress and Reset by Shannon Fox
May 18: Engagement Through Virtual Platforms by Lilian Toumey
June 1: Grief and Loss by Jennifer Ramos
June 15: Boundaries by Lilian Toumey
June 29: Topic and presenter TBD
For more information, or to register for classes, visit the Empower Idaho website: empoweridaho.org.