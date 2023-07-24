Summer is one of the best times to spend with family and friends. While nothing brings people together better than good food, hot weather can increase risks for foodborne illnesses.
Some things to remember to make sure everyone stays healthy while enjoying summer’s bounty:
1. The Danger Zone: The danger zone refers to the temperature range between 40°F (4°C) and 140°F (60°C). Bacteria multiply rapidly within this range. This poses a major risk of foodborne illnesses. It’s crucial to minimize the time food spends in this zone to reduce the chances of bacterial growth.
2. Thorough handwashing: Washing our hands is vital to avoid transmission of illnesses. Everyone involved in food preparation should wash with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds. For little ones, singing the ABC’s while washing can encourage enough time is spent at the sink. Hand sanitizers are a good alternative if soap and water aren’t on hand. Plan ahead when camping or traveling if you won’t have clean water available.
3. Safe food storage: It is almost impossible to keep food above 140°F when traveling. Instead, focus on keeping foods cool until they are needed. Coolers with ice or ice packs can be used to keep things below 40°F. Food should stay in the cooler until it is ready to be cooked or served.
4. Proper grilling practices: The grill can add excitement to summer meals. But meats are responsible for many foodborne illnesses. Raw meats, poultry and seafood should be stored in separate containers to avoid cross-contamination. Raw and cooked foods should be prepared using separate utensils and cutting boards. Finally, make sure meats are cooked to a safe temperature using a food thermometer.
- Ground meats (160°F)
- Beef or venison steaks (145-170°F)
- Poultry (165°F)
- Fish and shellfish (145°F)
- Ham (160°F)
5. Don’t leave it out: Perishable foods left out in the heat will grow bacteria rapidly. If food has been sitting for two hours at room temperature, the safest course is to throw it out. On hot days greater than 90°F, food should be thrown out after one hour.
6. Leftovers: One of the best parts of a summer party are the delicious leftovers. To reduce risk of illness, refrigerate food within two hours of cooking. Keep the food in shallow, airtight containers and try to eat it within three to four days.
7. Stay hydrated: While this isn’t necessarily related to food safety, adequate hydration goes a long way to reduce heat-related illness. If you’re out in the sun, make sure you have plenty of cool water and drink frequently.
I hope as we get into the hottest months of the year you enjoy plenty of sunshine and outdoor activities. With a little planning and understanding of the Danger Zone, we can minimize the risk for foodborne illnesses while still having a great time. Stay safe, stay healthy, and enjoy some delicious foods!
Jacob Hall, MD, is family medicine provider at Saint Alphonsus Family Medicine Overland