Doggone it.
I am on Day 3 of a 14-day self quarantine.
Why? Because I went to the dog park.
Going to the dog park is one of those daily routines that has kept me from going stir crazy. (If you’re wondering about the etymology of “stir crazy” and why it means we go nuts when we can’t get out and about, it’s because it comes from old-timey London, when being in “the stir” was slang for prison. You’re welcome.)
Anyway, I went to the park last Wednesday and saw most of my dog park familiars. We were all maintaining a healthy six-foot distancing measure from one another for the most part, errant balls and ball-throwing aside. In fact, one conversation I had took place with a most healthy 20-foot range between us and we had to shout to hear one another. It was kind of fun — and funny.
And, it was so nice to see people. To walk with our dogs. To co-mingle in a sort of normal way. People were smiling (that was before mask-wearing was recommended).
When I got home I found out, the way we often do these days, through a round-robin of Facebook and texting, that one of our dog park walkers had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. I had just exchanged dog pleasantries with the person, I texted back. Another was worried she might get the coronavirus from picking up one of the infected person’s dog’s tennis balls, which she had handed back. Let’s just say we were all pretty concerned, anxious and confused.
If the test had come back on Tuesday, was the person still ill? These tests can take time. And if the person was ill, what about being contagious? Can you get the virus from handling a ball possibly with the virus on it? Does safe distancing provide enough of a buffer? Also, just when is it safe for someone who has COVID-19, or all of the symptoms if they can’t get tested — when can that person get back to safe distancing activities like going to the dog park, assuming, of course, that they stayed at home during the illness?
I, too, was freaked out. Not at the dog park! I have been washing my hands at least 20 times a day, wiping down counters, doorknobs, every item I bring in from the grocery store, wearing gloves and a make-shift mask everywhere I go. But I thought my dog park would be safe and really didn’t even think about it being a potential hazard.
To get some answers, and hopefully quell me and my fellow dog walkers’ fears — and yours — I talked to Dr. Jason Bronner, M.D., who is an internist at St. Luke’s Health System.
“First of all,” he said, “there have been no reports of dogs sharing COVID-19.”
What about my friend who was worried she might’ve gotten the coronavirus from handling the dog’s ball that had been handled by the infected owner?
“I get it, it’s scary, right?” Bronner said. “It’s theoretically possible, but highly improbable.” The chances of that happening are “close to zero,” he said, especially if, as my friend said, she washed hands as soon as she got home.
About that hand-washing and face touching — is it to keep your hands off of your whole face? How can the virus enter the body from the hands? “Through the orifices, it’s through the mucous membranes,” said Bronner, adding that the eyes, which we all have a hard time not rubbing, are one of the ways in.
Bronner said hand-washing is so important, the 20-30 second, singing “Happy Birthday” twice kind, saying that you can think of it as kind of like cleaning up glitter, an analogy he got from another doctor’s podcast. The virus is the glitter.
Definitively, I asked: When can a person who has come down with COVID-19 — or its symptoms if they can’t get tested — when is it safe for them to return to the dog park and not be a danger to others?
There are three things that must be met, he said.
1. You have to be without a fever for at least 72 hours — three days — with no Tylenol or other fever-reducing meds.
2. The other symptoms which may include coughing and shortness of breath, must be improved.
3. It must be at least seven days since the onset of symptoms began.
“We know the coronavirus can shed after that, however we feel people are safe after that,” said Bronner. The bigger problem is the time before symptoms show up, he said, or for those people who are asymptomatic; that is, they have the virus but no symptoms. A person can be contagious during those times without anyone knowing it.
Bronner said some people who are going out in limited ways, for example to the dog park, while they are still infectious, may be doing so because their symptoms are not debilitating. They may think that would mean if they did pass the virus along, the person they infected would also experience mild symptoms. This is not true, he said.
“There’s not a bad strain and a better strain; people are just affected in different ways.” That means, while you may be experiencing mild symptoms, the person who contracts the very same virus from you could end up on a ventilator — or worse. And it’s not only the over-60 crowd and those who are immune compromised. Healthy, vital marathoners have succumbed to the disease. People in their 20s, 30s and 40s with no underlying health issues. There’s just still so much unknown about the coronavirus, he said.
As for the contagious dog park walker, I stopped and we spoke on Thursday. At the park. I told him about the three criteria Dr. Bronner said must be met. Two out of three ain’t bad, as they say, but what is that other saying? Close only counts in hand grenades and horseshoes. Turns out, it had been over seven days since the onset and symptoms were much, much better. But the fever thing? That was a day short.
I asked later when I called on the phone if maybe there had been misinformation about what to do during the illness. “I was advised to stay home and even isolate myself.” Food had been delivered to the porch and all other precautions were made. Except: “The dog park was the only place I went.”
I get it. It’s hard, this is hard. We humans are a social group and we Americans enjoy our freedom. We don’t like anyone telling us what to do. Like “Southpark’s” Eric Cartman says: “I do what I want.”
But let’s this time take some advice from across the pond. Queen Elizabeth urged everyone to “remain united and resolute” so we can overcome the virus. Self-discipline, and taking self-responsibility will get us through to the other side of this, when we can all, as the Queen Mother said, “meet again.”