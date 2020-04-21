During this unusual time, we are all being encouraged to stay home and social distance as much as possible to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our communities. As Canyon County has identified community spread of the virus, this recommendation of staying distanced from others outside of our household remains even more to be true. As we are all adjusting to our new “normal,” we must continue to emphasize the need for prioritizing our own personal health, both physically and mentally, during this time.
Here are some tips for staying healthy during social distancing or isolation:
Enjoy healthy foods at home, and schedule some “fun” in the kitchen. Maintain a diet that is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Although there are no foods that can “boost” your immune system, there are foods that can support it. Consuming a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and seeds can continue to support good health. Also, this could be a perfect time to schedule in opportunities to try new foods and recipes and experiment in the kitchen. Schedule in a time once or twice a week to experiment with food, try something new, and gain new kitchen skills.
Maintain daily physical activity. Staying active can help to improve mood and sleep, as well as reduce stress and chronic disease risk. Continue to aim for 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.
Make your mental health a priority. Prioritize mental health and self care by focusing on things that make you happy, getting fresh air, limiting time on social media, and keeping yourself busy. Practice deep breathing and mindfulness and use free mobile phone apps to help with guiding mindfulness practices.
Stay hydrated. Although hydration needs vary per individual, it is recommended to drink at least eight ounces of water a day to maintain health.
Get enough sleep. Maintaining a healthy sleeping pattern is important during this unusual time. Sleep helps keep us at our optimal health, both physically and mentally.
Stay up-to-date on coronavirus recommendations by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at: cdc.gov.