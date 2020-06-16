BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System invited all members of Idaho’s medical community to stand in solidarity on Friday in support of equality and justice for all people of color. Physicians and health care workers from St. Luke’s, Saltzer Health, Primary Health Medical Group, Saint Alphonsus and other health care organizations participated in the event inspired by reverent memorials happening at hospitals around the U.S.
Local medical professionals and staff at all local health care organizations voluntarily gathered and paused for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in silent reflection as a commitment to improve the health and safety of people of color, and show support for patients, colleagues, family, friends and their communities. The event was in honor of the life of George Floyd, and to express concern over his tragic and needless death and support social justice and equality. The health care industry recognizes racism and social injustice are a threat to the health and well-being of people of color.
St. Luke’s employees took part at medical centers in Wood River, Magic Valley, Jerome, Elmore, Boise, Meridian, Nampa, McCall and Fruitland, and clinics in Eagle, Hailey and Baker City, Oregon.