The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho District Council is planning two "Open House Days" with corresponding events as part of the spirit of Idaho Gives, which is taking place Thursday, April 29 to Thursday, May 6.
From 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30 and Monday, May 3, the open house includes the Mobile Pantry, which will be available onsite at 5256 W. Fairview Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., handing out pre-assembled boxes of fresh and nutritious foods for anyone who needs them.
There will also be live music on Friday and snacks and drinks will be on hand.
NBC, plus Lifetime Network, and Discovery have donated "exceptional giveaway gifts" to be given away in a raffle for anyone who enters and wins," according to a press release about the events. In addition, there will be a Janjou Patisserie gift card basket up for raffle giveaway.
"Meet our dedicated staff who work hard to serve our neighbors in need," said the release. "Our work includes 24-hour helplines, reentry services, thrift stores, prescription assistance, food pantry program, and the growing Mobile Pantry that delivers healthy food to neighbors in need across Treasure Valley. We ask anyone attending to please wear a mask and observe safe distances."