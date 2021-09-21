BOISE — Suicide is a significant public health issue in Idaho and suicide prevention continues to be a top priority within St. Luke’s Health System. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Idaho for those aged 10-44. Idaho’s suicide rate is 46% higher than the national suicide rate according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Idaho consistently has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. At St. Luke’s Health System, approximately 1,165 patients screened at an elevated risk for suicide in Emergency Departments and Primary Care clinics in August 2021. The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline responded to a record 1,657 contacts from help-seekers during that same timeframe. Suicide is preventable, and St. Luke’s announced in a press release it is leading a nationally recognized research study, the SPARC Trial, which will inform suicide prevention efforts in healthcare and crisis hotline settings — in Idaho and across the nation.
The SPARC Trial
In 2019, St. Luke’s Health System (SLHS) received a $3.4 million research grant from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute to conduct a three-year suicide prevention research study. The Suicide Prevention Among Recipients of Care (SPARC) Trial will be the largest ever suicide prevention study in Idaho and will help fill gaps in what experts know about how to help people experiencing suicidal thoughts. This study is among the first that focuses on residents of both rural and urban settings and is the first large-scale clinical trial of suicide prevention in the Intermountain West Region. The SPARC Trial will also include a large adolescent population, which is novel in suicide prevention research, said the release.
After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SPARC Trial began offering enrollment in May 2021, to patients who present in emergency department or primary care settings with suicidal ideation. “The positive initial response from participants in this study continues to motivate our team and reinforces how critical it is to understand how to effectively help people who are having thoughts of suicide,” said Dr. Anna Radin, the principal investigator for the study. “So many individuals have expressed gratitude for the follow-up from the Hotline. We hear ‘this is just what I needed’ a lot.”
The SPARC Trial compares two evidence-based follow-up interventions to prevent suicide ideation and behavior in adults and adolescents. Healthcare providers and staff from 32 St. Luke’s primary care clinic and emergency department sites across the state are partnering with the SPARC research team to enroll nearly 1,400 patients, about 600 adolescents and 800 adults. People who choose to participate in the study will be randomized to receive one of the two evidence-based follow-up interventions from the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is a respected community partner with years of experience providing emotional support and crisis intervention to Idahoans from every county. “We are honored to be involved in this historic research, and for the opportunity to support these community members over the next several years”, said Jessica Torres, Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline project manager for the SPARC Research Trial. “Since 2012, the Hotline has responded to over 78,000 contacts from individuals in distress, so we know the range of emotions a person can experience in a suicidal crisis, as well as how impactful empathetic emotional support can be. This trial will inform how we, and other crisis centers across the nation, can better support individuals experiencing thoughts of suicide.”
Healthcare providers have undertaken a tremendous amount of work at St. Luke’s to improve suicide screening, assessment, and intervention processes and to prepare for SPARC study enrollment. Key study partners include the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline; an advisory board of people with lived experience with suicide; St. Luke’s Health System leaders and frontline healthcare providers; and academic experts at University of Washington, University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University.
The research has national significance. “This trial was intentionally designed to be pragmatic and as ‘real world’ as possible,” Radin said. “We don’t want to do research just because it’s interesting. We want the results to be actionable, so that both here in Idaho and around the country, health systems and crisis centers can partner together to scale-up the best possible follow-up intervention to support people experiencing suicidal ideation.” The findings of this research, the release said, will help Idahoans and their families live healthier, happier lives, which will have a positive impact on communities across the state.
For more information, visit pcori.org.