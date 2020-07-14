BOISE — St. Luke’s annual FitOne race extravaganza, that includes a 5K, 10K and half marathon, is going virtual due to COVID-19. It was originally scheduled to take place in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Race officials announced a theme for this year: “This year it’s your race, your way.” They bill it as the largest one-day running event in Idaho. It draws about 12,000 participants every year and helps raise money for St. Luke’s Children’s, Idaho’s only children’s hospital.
Race organizers first announced the shift to a virtual one in May, putting the health and safety of the community first during the COVID-19 pandemic. Relying on guidance from St. Luke’s physicians and state and local health officials, the decision was made to modify the event from a huge in-person family-friendly fitness celebration to a virtual one spread out across the state over nine days.
What is a virtual race?
Racing virtually means that participants still have to move — but they can set their own course to go the distance while social distancing. St. Luke’s FitOne will supply the race shirts, bibs, medals and virtual cheers and high-fives.
Instead of waking up early to join a large group in downtown Boise to run a pre-determined course, participants track their own course and time in the digital realm, run or walk on their own terms and in their favorite location. The only requirement is the race be done between Sept. 18-26 and participants must use the RaceJoy app to track the time and distance.
“We are excited to create an event this year to support our participants, sponsors and community that reflects our current circumstances,” said Eric Stride, St. Luke’s FitOne executive director. “While the event won’t be quite the same this year, the virtual version has its own great benefits like the flexibility to run where and when you want, no parking problems, and no nerves at the crowded starting line. Our goal is to inspire people of all ages to get fit for life, and have fun doing it, and that hasn’t changed.”
How to choose a course
Participants select a pre-designed course when they register or choose the “Run Anywhere” option to set their own course straight out their front door, along a beautiful wooded path or your typical neighborhood route. It is up to them.
• 5K: Choose a pre-designed 5K course in Boise, Canyon County, Twin Falls, McCall or Wood River, or choose the “Run Anywhere” option.
• 10K and Half Marathon: Choose from a pre-designed 10K or Half Marathon course in Boise or choose the “Run Anywhere” option.
Using the RaceJoy app, participants can follow a turn-by-turn route and track their time. Those who complete their race between Sept. 18-26 can also see how they stand up to all other participants.
Race packets
St. Luke’s FitOne will mail race packets in September at no additional cost. Inside, participants will find a race shirt, bib, finisher medal, breakfast bag from Albertsons and more. Participants must sign up by Sept. 9 to make sure to get a packet before the start of race week.
Celebrate all summer
All summer, St. Luke’s FitOne will celebrate with participants online, sharing tips, tricks and hacks to help with training, staying active and exploring routes in their communities. While out being active, runners and walkers can let the FitOne community know by sharing photos and comments on social media.
There will be fun contests and great prizes, thanks to partners and sponsors.
Every step matters
Money raised from FitOne entry fees supports St. Luke’s Children’s along with community health initiatives aimed at children and families. In the first seven years of the race, $648,000 has been raised.
That money has gone on to help build 17 school tracks in eight years. This year, a big chunk of entry fees will build a walking/running track at Garfield Elementary School. Kids can use these tracks at recess and bring the whole family to walk and run on evenings and weekends.
Register now
All registrations now are $25. As always, kids ages 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Prices increase on September 1 to $30. Registration will be available online at FitOneBoise.org.
Participants will have until Sept. 18 to sign up to run the race.