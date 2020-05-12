St. Luke’s Health System sent out a press release updating the list of symptoms associated with COVID-19. The update is “to better align with the expanded list of symptoms recently identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said the release.
In addition to previously accepted symptoms for screening — cough, shortness of breath and/or the paired symptoms of fever and GI symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, nausea), the new ones, which must include at least two, are:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
In addition, the release expands masking requirements which are now universal for patients, vendors, visitors and staff.
The expanded masking aligns with current CDC recommendations on masks and is meant to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission, the release said. All St. Luke’s patients, visitors, vendors and staff in all clinical facilities are to wear masks. A mask will be provided to patients and visitors entering a patient care facility and will be required in all patient care environments, as well as all common areas such as hallways, lobbies, waiting rooms and elevators. If someone arrives with their own mask, they may continue to use it, according to the release.
St. Luke’s is also considering how the policy applies to non-COVID patients in their rooms when they aren’t within six feet of anyone else. Specific guidelines are being determined. Until then, patients should continue to practice social distancing and masking when six feet of distance is not possible.
Additional COVID-19 resources and recommendations can be found on St. Luke’s website at: stlukesonline.org.