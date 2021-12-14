BOISE — Treasure Valley-based Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation has agreed to match up to $150,000 in community donations made to the St. Luke’s CAR T cell therapy program through Dec. 31. St. Luke’s said in a press release that the funds raised and matched over the next three weeks will go toward offering CAR T-cell therapy in Idaho, a cutting-edge cancer treatment that St. Luke’s Cancer Institute is hoping to bring to Boise in 2022. CAR T therapy is highly effective in eliminating even advanced cancers, and in addition to blood cancers, is being studied for the possibility of treating many other types of cancer.
About CAR T
CAR T is a type of treatment in which a patient’s own T-cells (the type of immune cells that can fight cancer cells) have instructions put into their genes in the laboratory. These instructions make them able to attack and kill the patient’s cancer cells when given back to the patient through an intravenous infusion.
Today, CAR-T Cell therapy is FDA-approved for the treatment of several types of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is in advanced clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, and early research trials for a number of cancers like breast cancer, colon cancer, brain cancer and lung cancer.
What will be done with the funds raised by St. Luke’s?
Currently, patients seeking this therapy would need to travel to Portland, Seattle, or Salt Lake City, which can be especially costly when coupled with the need to be near the treatment center for approximately 45 days. Fundraising efforts have been in progress to raise $1.5 million needed to purchase expensive equipment and expand space at St. Luke’s to offer this valuable cancer therapy.
Once the needed funds are raised, St. Luke’s can begin work to build the new CAR T cell therapy clinic. There, patients will receive all of the care involved in the CAR-T cell therapy in one space, only sending patients to the hospital if they need hospitalization.
Donations made to the CAR T program prior to Dec. 31, 2021, will be matched up to $150,000 by the Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation. To make a donation, visit stlukesonline.org/give or call the St. Luke’s Health Foundation at 208-381-2123.
