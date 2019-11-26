E-cigarette cartridges can spontaneously combust. A St. Luke’s security officer and an employee recently witnessed an incident first-hand when the employee’s purse burst into flames in a Meridian parking lot as she stood near her car, according to a news release from St. Luke’s.
The security officer jumped in to help the employee remove the purse from her shoulder, but the heat and flames were already melting her purse and jacket. The employee was not injured. However, the incident rattled both the employee and the security officer.
St. Luke’s is now asking all employees and patients to take care around e-cigarettes and vaping devices.
St. Luke’s says security teams in its hospitals are increasingly being asked to store various e-cigarettes and vape devices as patient valuables. They’re reluctant to store the devices because of the fire risk. Instead, patients are now being asked to leave the devices home, or send them home with friends or family members, rather than keeping these devices with them at the hospital.
In addition to the incident at one of St. Luke’s medical office buildings in Meridian, there are numerous news accounts of fires starting from the batteries contained in these devices, said the release.
Smoking cigarettes is still the leading cause of preventable and premature death and illness in the world. St. Luke’s Health System supports people on their journeys to quit using nicotine through its Nicotine Dependency Treatment Program offered by St. Luke’s Center for Lifestyle Medicine. The intensive intervention helps people stop using nicotine and tobacco. Patients work with a highly trained care team to develop a personalized quit plan that combines emotional support with proper use of nicotine replacement products (when applicable).
More resources are available from the American Cancer Society.