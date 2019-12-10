BOISE — Thanks to the 12,771 people who signed up for the St. Luke’s FitOne races this year, including the 5K, 10K and half marathon, St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital will be able to fund $115,000 worth of healthy activities and programs.
The September run/walk is Idaho’s largest fitness event. The 2019 proceeds, combined with the previous six years’ race donations, bring the total to $653,000, according to a press release.
“Each one of the people who put on their running shoes, got up early and headed downtown for FitOne, even in the rain, are champions for Idaho’s kids,” said St. Luke’s Children’s Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell. He accepted the donation on behalf of St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. “Because of FitOne, St. Luke’s Children’s has expanded the role we play in impacting the overall health of children in our communities. Through our support, we’ve become a trusted community partner for local initiatives that get kids exercising more and eating healthier foods.”
Health statistics in Idaho closely mirror national childhood obesity rates. One in three children are overweight or obese. With that added weight comes an increased risk of developing diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, joint dysfunction and more.
“We know if we can reach these kids young, and help them form healthy lifestyle habits early, we’re helping to inspire them to be adults who see fitness and nutrition as an integral part of their overall health,” said Katie Apple, St. Luke’s children’s administrator.
The money raised by St. Luke’s FitOne will support community and school programs for kids that are safe, structured and sustainable, said the release. This year, those programs include things like walking and running tracks in Nampa, Payette and Boise, school nutrition education, a playground at the Hayes House for homeless and at-risk children, school activity stencils in Mountain Home, and fitness activity backpacks.