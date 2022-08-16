GARDEN CITY, ID — The Assistance League of Boise (ALB) and St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services (CARES) announced in a press release that they are joining together to enhance the distribution of essential clothing and personal care items for vulnerable children being evaluated at the St. Luke’s CARES clinic. Through a shared passion of aiding children impacted by abuse and neglect, the new partnership between St. Luke’s CARES and ALB, also includes the Garden City Police Department.
The St. Luke’s CARES clinic is a nationally accredited child advocacy center that provides evaluations for children who are victims of abuse, neglect or exposure to domestic violence, and support and resources to their protective parents/guardians. The CARES Closet was established to provide basic needs for these children and families such as clothing, bedding, and hygiene items in the Treasure Valley and surrounding counties.
Due to the high demand of items needed from the closet, it couldn’t be adequately maintained through the St. Luke’s CARES team alone. The partnership has created a new inventory system for the closet and increased the stock of clothes on hand. This improvement will also enable law enforcement and health and welfare partners to utilize the closet 24/7 to provide clothing and items for the children and families they’re working with.