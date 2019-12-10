St. Luke’s Cancer Institute Administrator
St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute was founded in 1969, five years after I was born. Tumor is a somewhat strange and heavy word, and it wouldn’t be too long before it entered my 11-year-old vocabulary.
It was 1975, when my kid sister, Chris, just four years younger than me, started having severe headaches. She was an athletic, blue-eyed girl with long brown hair often worn in pigtails. Being sick wasn’t in her nature so it was puzzling to figure out what was going on. The cause, it turns out, was a growing tumor in her brain.
Cancer care wasn’t available locally. Over the years, our family life was filled with many long, out-of-town hospital visits. At a moment’s notice, my parents would rush off to the hospital, and sometimes be gone for weeks at a time.
Surgeries and cobalt therapy tried to kill the growing tumor. However, the tumor continued to expand.
Chris lost her beautiful hair, much of her eyesight and hearing, as well as the ability to walk. In 1982, a few months before my high school graduation, Chris passed away.
The following year, on New Year’s Eve, my father was diagnosed with another form of cancer, a late-stage melanoma. He died a year later at the age of 44.
Like many of my colleagues who work in oncology, we don’t view what we do as just a job. There are many meaningful reasons. For me, a good part of it is driven by how my early life was impacted by cancer. And that motivation hasn’t stopped. It’s unusual for me not to have a friend carrying the burden of cancer.
Cancer care has become my life-work. My career started at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. I then continued in Minneapolis at the Park Nicollet Cancer Center that ultimately grew to become the Frauenshuh Cancer Center. Nine years ago, I joined the MSTI team. The decision to come here was a very deliberate one.
I have deep Idaho roots that go back many generations to the early pioneers. The Idaho way of life is one I love. It’s important to me that people dealing with a cancer diagnosis get their care close to home.
I don’t want people separated from loved ones, as my family was, as they seek the best possible care.
As cancer treatment becomes more sophisticated, our team works hard to ensure that the latest treatment technology is available as locally as possible. Last year, for example, we invested heavily to expand our highly technical blood and marrow transplant program for the sole purpose of keeping care local.
On Dec. 3, Mountain States Tumor Institute celebrated 50 years of providing cancer care to the people of Idaho, northern Nevada and eastern Oregon. We also adjusted our name to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute, to make it more clear that we care for all cancers, not just tumors.
With that change, our mission has remained the same. The same caring people continue to care. And our team continues to be motivated by the same meaningful reasons that drew us to cancer care in the first place.
For me, the photo of Chris on my desk continues to greet me each morning and remind me of why I value working at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.