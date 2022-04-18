FRUITLAND — In an effort to continue to improve the patient experience and invest in its rural communities, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Fruitland announced in a press release it is installing a new linear accelerator on site for radiation therapy.
The upgraded linear accelerator is an advanced radiotherapy system that will continue to deliver powerful cancer treatments with pinpoint accuracy and precision. The new state-of-the-art upgrade will offer advanced technology, helping to improve the speed and efficiency of treatments for patients.
Installation of the new linear accelerator in Fruitland will occur from April through late July 2022. Beginning in May, local patients who have been receiving radiation therapy in Fruitland will be temporarily redirected to the Cancer Institute in Meridian. The St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Fruitland will remain open for all other services during the equipment upgrade. St. Luke’s staff will provide transportation options to patients receiving radiation therapy to ensure a smooth transition to Meridian during the installation.
“The new linear accelerator upgrade to our St. Luke’s Cancer Institute will ensure that our cancer patients in Fruitland are receiving the very best in modern care. We’re working hard to make the temporary transition for patients from the Fruitland facility to Meridian as seamless as possible” says Alicia Rosales, Oncology Service Line Program Manager.