The Association of Community Cancer Centers has named St. Luke’s as a 2020 Innovator Award recipient for an innovative pharmacy program created to reduce prescription turnaround times, get medications to cancer patients even quicker and ultimately lower costs. The eight award winners, including St. Luke’s, were selected for their leading-edge strategies to challenges faced by oncology programs and practices across the country, according to a press release.
“Today, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute’s CPA allows pharmacists to sign prescriptions on behalf of providers for interventions such as renal or hepatic dose adjustments, dose rounding, renewal of prescription refills, adjustment for toxicities, dosing based on appropriate indication and the ordering of laboratory tests and/or exams,” Amanda Wright, a St. Luke’s oncology pharmacist, said in the release.
Association of Community Cancer Centers winners were selected based on the potential of their program to have a real-world impact on the delivery of cost-effective, patient-centered care in the areas of care coordination and quality improvement, technology, patient engagement, innovative training and staffing models, the provision of supportive care services and collaborative practice agreements.
“The ACCC Innovator Awards honor a select group of cancer programs that have created forward-thinking, replicable solutions to enhancing quality cancer care, ” Dr. Randall A. Oyer, MD, said in the release. Oyer, medical director, works for Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and is the Association of Community Cancer Centers president. “The goal of the multidisciplinary cancer team is always to deliver care in the safest and most efficient way possible. The oral oncolytic (CPA) program at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute improves both patient experience and provider satisfaction, both of which are significant achievements.”