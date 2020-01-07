BOISE — There is some important news for people in Idaho with leukemia, lymphoma or other lifethreatening cancers. According to a press release, The Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute is now officially accredited for allogeneic transplants. That means more patients will be able to get their cancer treatments closer to home because procedures at St. Luke’s are now eligible for reimbursement from almost all major insurance carriers.
Patients with certain blood cancers often need life-saving bone marrow stem-cell or immune-cell therapy and transplants to improve and prolong their lives. St. Luke’s has been doing autologous transplants for more than 25 years and accredited for those since 2001. That’s where a patient’s own stem cells are used.
The first allogeneic transplant in Idaho took place at St. Luke’s in 2018. The difference is stem cells are taken from a separate, healthy donor’s bone marrow or blood and given to a patient who has received high-dose chemotherapy and/or radiation.
To ensure that care is up to the highest standard, hospitals are accredited by various organizations. In the case of St. Luke’s Cancer Institute, the accreditation comes from FACT, the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy, and indicates that St. Luke’s program is recognized nationally as a quality transplant center, which means St. Luke’s is now eligible for insurance reimbursement.
“The new accreditation will allow more patients to get allogeneic transplants here in Idaho where they can be better supported by family and friends rather than having to leave the state,” said Dr. Finn B. Petersen, who leads St. Luke’s blood and marrow transplant program.
Prior to establishing the state’s first “AlloBMT” program at St. Luke’s, Idaho patients and a caregiver had to travel to an out-of-state university medical center for at least three months. The closest were in Salt Lake, Seattle and Portland. This created hardships for many patients and their families. It’s estimated at least one-third of local patients who could have been helped by AlloBMT were unable to overcome the challenges needed to get treatment, and therefore had their lives significantly shortened.
“Our program is proud of being yet another important addition to St. Luke’s in its ongoing quest to take care of all Idaho patients in its facilities, no matter how complicated a patient’s illness or treatment is,” Dr. Finn Petersen said.
Allogeneic transplants are used to treat specific types of cancer that destroy or damage bone marrow.
Those include acute leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, myeloma, aplastic, anemia and refractory lymphomas.
St. Luke’s MSTI was also the first site in Idaho to be designated as a National Marrow Donor Program Apheresis Center. That allows blood and marrow donors selected as a life-saving match for someone to have their stem cells harvested in Boise rather than having to travel out of state saving them time away from home and travel expenses.