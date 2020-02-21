St. Luke’s Health System has donated a 25-passenger shuttle bus to Southwest District Health, which will use the shuttle to help people in rural communities access public health services. The shuttle is a low-mileage 2003 Ford E-450 Super Duty that St. Luke’s has used for various functions over the past several years.
“We’re very excited to be receiving the shuttle,” said Nikki Zogg, Southwest District Health director. “With this new resource, we plan to expand our reach and reduce barriers to accessing public health services, particularly in the rural and frontier communities of our six-county district.”