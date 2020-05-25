The lifestyle changes and worries created by the COVID-19 outbreak have created stress for most people. Our routines for school and work have been disrupted and even our leisure activities are affected. That stress may make it more difficult to sleep.
Your body and mind are usually giving you clues about whether you’re too stressed to sleep. Most common are a busy mind, muscle tension, and even a higher than normal heart rate as cortisol — the stress hormone — increases arousal.
If you’ve struggled with sleep previously, you know many of the tried and true methods recommended for improving your sleep hygiene. Examples include sleeping in a cool, dark room, a routine time to retire and rise, a hot bath and limiting exposure to electronic screens before heading to bed.
But the prolonged stress that many people are feeling in the COVID era may require other measures to relax before you hit the sheets. Here are some additional suggestions that could help.
While vigorous exercise is not recommended before sleep — you can benefit from some relaxation exercises and deep breathing to help ease muscle tension. An app that provides audio meditations or yoga poses might be useful. Stay away from online videos or apps that require you to look at a screen — they emit blue light that can get your internal clock off kilter.
Instead of concentrating on the fact you can’t sleep, try channeling your mind to picture yourself asleep. That’s right: imagine you’re looking at yourself asleep, say, in a bed of fragrant flowers. Notice your peaceful expression and your relaxed limbs.
It’s important to stay informed in this rapidly-changing environment but try to structure your intake of news and social media. Check your phone or favorite news source just a few times a day but not before bedtime.
If you’re under quarantine or must work from home — try to establish some healthy routines. Take time away from your computer to exercise, practice a hobby or reach out to friends virtually. All these activities help you resist the temptation to nap. Excessive napping is shown to increase daytime sleepiness. It can also disrupt your regular nighttime sleep routine.
If you’re feeling worried, take some time to examine your feelings and write down steps you can take to solve problems. Then you can release the troublesome thoughts that interfere with sleep later.
Finally, if poor quality sleep is affecting your day-to-day ability to function, see your healthcare provider. Saint Alphonsus now offers a telehealth option that allows you to visit with your doctor without leaving home. When you call to make an appointment, just let our registration staff know you’d like a telehealth appointment and they will walk you through the process.