BOISE — In a move to fight hunger, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and Dutch Bros Coffee is partnering to raise awareness and funds for hunger relief on Valentine’s Day. For every Dutch Bros drink sold, $1 will go to BRMM, said a press release.
“We are so very grateful for Dutch Bros Coffee and their ongoing commitment to ending hunger in the lives of people here in our community,” said Rev. Bill Roscoe, BRMM president and CEO. “The Rescue Mission relies on this kind of generous support from partners like Dutch Bros Coffee to provide the more than 900 meals we serve each day to hungry men, women and children across the Treasure Valley.”
This is the 14th year Dutch Bros and its customers have supported organizations fighting food insecurity. Dutch Luv Day began as a canned food drive in 2007 and has grown into an annual one-day fundraising event. Harnessing the impact of more than 360 locations in seven states, every dollar raised goes to an organization that addresses a community’s specific needs. To date, the company has donated more than $1.1 million to hunger relief efforts.
“Valentine’s Day is all about love, and there’s no better way to share the Dutch Luv than to give back to organizations that are dedicated to defeating food insecurity in our communities,” said Keith Thomajan, chief of staff at Dutch Bros Coffee. “The collective impact we can make by working together is at the heart of our company and Dutch Luv Day.”
In 2019, Dutch Bros and its customers donated more than $350,000 dollars, providing more than 1 million meals for local communities. This year, Dutch Bros hopes to exceed that number.For more information, or to find a Dutch Bros location near you, visit dutchbros.com.
Founded in 1958, BRMM operates two shelter facilities in Boise and three in Nampa that, together, serve 900 meals a day, provide more than 400 shelter beds each night, and change hundreds of lives through programs specializing in life skills, addiction treatment, employment, and housing. BRMM is a private nonprofit provider of services to homeless people in Idaho.
To find out more about Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, visit boiserm.org.