Headaches are one of the top complaints we see in our neurology clinic. There are multiple types of headaches and headache syndromes. The most common ones are migraines, cluster headaches, tension headaches and sinus-type headaches.

What is a migraine? It’s a severe headache most common in women of childbearing age. They are typically located on one side of the head (although they can be on both sides) and are described as a throbbing-like sensation accompanied by symptoms like light sensitivity, noise sensitivity, nausea, vomiting and visual changes.

Brittany Guthrie PA-C, works at Saint Alphonsus Neurology in Boise.

