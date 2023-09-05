Headaches are one of the top complaints we see in our neurology clinic. There are multiple types of headaches and headache syndromes. The most common ones are migraines, cluster headaches, tension headaches and sinus-type headaches.
What is a migraine? It’s a severe headache most common in women of childbearing age. They are typically located on one side of the head (although they can be on both sides) and are described as a throbbing-like sensation accompanied by symptoms like light sensitivity, noise sensitivity, nausea, vomiting and visual changes.
Some people experience something called an aura which is a warning sign that a migraine is about to occur. The aura is usually a visual representation where people see spots or other types of visual disturbances. It can last from five minutes to one hour or longer. There are medications that can help abort them and/or medications to help prevent a migraine from occurring. Some people report triggers for their migraines, including alcohol, chocolate or other food triggers, stress and lack of sleep.
Less common is what’s known as a cluster headache. It’s a specific type of headache that causes severe pain on one side of the head. Symptoms include eyelid drooping, increased tearing and redness of the eye, runny nose and/or nasal congestion. These headaches are described as severe and sharp or stabbing. The attacks usually occur around or behind the eye or in the temple. An attack typically lasts 15 minutes but can go up to three hours and may occur once every other day to up to eight times a day or more. There are specific acute and preventative treatments for cluster headaches.
The other more common headaches include tension and sinus-type headaches.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Tension-type headaches are usually caused by muscle tension throughout the head, neck and/or shoulders. Patients experience bilateral, non-throbbing (usually dull/aching type) pain of a mild to moderate intensity without other features. Treatment for tension headaches can include physical and/or massage therapy, preventative headache medications and/or prescription medications targeted to help relax the muscles.
Sinus headaches are typically caused by inflammation and congestion in the sinuses. These headaches are usually located around the eyes, cheeks and forehead. They are described as a pressure-like sensation without any associated symptoms. Prevention might include the use of antihistamines and nasal sprays. In the event of a sinus infection, treatment may also include a prescription for an antibiotic.
There are a few things that you can do in everyday life to potentially help prevent a headache from happening in the first place. These include staying well hydrated, wearing a bite guard if you clench your jaws at night, getting routine eye exams every one to two years, using blue light filter glasses or a blue light filter screen for your computer, getting plenty of sleep and using a massager to ease tension.
If you are suffering from one of these types of headaches, talk to your primary care provider and if needed, they can refer you to a neurology clinic.
Brittany Guthrie PA-C, works at Saint Alphonsus Neurology in Boise.