That’s a question people are asking local physicians, pharmacists and other health care providers more and more here in Idaho.
Seemingly on every corner, we’re seeing CBD shops pop up. They tout the benefits of using CBD for any sort of ailment or overall prevention. Everything from oils to capsules and topical sprays are available to purchase, but you may be wondering if they are safe, legal and good for you.
What is CBD?
CBD is short for cannabidiol, a derivative of the Cannabis species, more commonly known as marijuana. It’s one of 80 or more active compounds in Cannabis and accounts for up to 40% of the plant’s extract. It can bind to a wide variety of receptors in the body, however, there is still a lot that is unknown about its effects.
Commercially available CBD products come in forms like oral pills, topical creams and oils, and even pet treats like dog biscuits. Sellers claim they are devoid of the psychoactive components found primarily in tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
Is CBD safe and will it work?
The primary group that helps verify the safety and efficacy of medications in the United States is the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Agency requires manufacturers to provide evidence that the products or medications produced have gone through rigorous studies showing benefit for the treatment of certain conditions and that safety testing has been done.
To date, only one CBD product has gone through the process to become FDA approved: Epidiolex, which is used to treat seizures and is only available by prescription.
Adverse effects of CBD including skin rash, anemia, infection and increased liver enzymes have been reported. Due to lack of regulation, the quantity or potency of CBD contained in the nonFDA products remains in question, and thus so do the effects. Added to that the limited research that’s been done with the products, and it remains difficult to determine the true efficacy of herbal CBD.
Is it legal?
The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) classifies substances with higher than 0.3% THC as a schedule 1 drug, and thus they are illegal. Without knowing the purity of the CBD products out there, many could meet or exceed this level. Only Epidiolex is legal to obtain and only with a prescription. All others are not.
Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Pharmacy noted in its December Newsletter that Idaho’s statutory definition of marijuana includes any substance or product that contains any trace of THC (Idaho code 37-2701). They caution any pharmacy or outlet from obtaining and selling CBD products since there remains doubt just how THC free these products are. Simply put, the manufacturer’s claims might not protect you from criminal, civil or administrative penalties.
Should you be taking it?
With reports indicating that more than $1 billion could be earned in the next five years through CBD sales in the U.S., it is unlikely that CBD will go away. Unfortunately, there is still a lot unknown about the products on the market and their effectiveness. Hopefully more research will help shed light on this issue.
For more information regarding CBD in Idaho provided by the Idaho Board of Pharmacy:
• The Idaho Office of Drug Policy
• 2015 Idaho Attorney General Informal Opinion Letter to Elisha Figueroa, former
administrator for the Idaho Office of Drug Policy
• See page 130, ag.idaho.gov/content/uploads/2017/12/2015.pdf
• Office of the Attorney General, Counsel for the State Podcase, Episode 3: CBD and Hemp in Idaho