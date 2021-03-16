They're called "vaccine angels."
A March 11 Kaiser Health News story, "Vaccine Altruists Find Appointments for Those Who Can’t," reports that "grassroots volunteer corps — powered by people with time, tech savvy and a computer at their fingertips — are popping up throughout major metropolitan areas where thousands of people are competing for the same (vaccination) appointment slots."
One local altruist, Kiely Prouty-Porter, a stay-at-home mom in Boise, first got into the vaccine appointment helping game to help her mother. "My mom is 79 and lives with me in the apartment above our house. I wanted to get her the earliest appointment possible," she said. Prouty-Porter quickly became frustrated by the seemingly arcane process. She posted something on Facebook about it and then began the online search and, as she calls it, "the race." Someone posted about appointments that just became available at an Albertsons pharmacy.
"I jumped on the website and got my mom an appointment," Prouty-Porter said. "Then I thought, I have to contact all of my mom's friends and do the same for them." It was either just too complicated for them to maneuver through the different places and number of websites online, or they didn't have the technology to do so. So Prouty-Porter did it for them.
Their relief and their happiness was her reward, she said. "I would keep getting these tips; I would keep going down the line of people and I just kept signing people up."
For those who had a computer and were tech savvy, Prouty-Porter would spur them on. "I said, 'this is a race — you have to get on (the website) right now.'" She said she's watched as 150 available appointments disappeared in a matter of minutes. "In a half-hour, they'll be all gone. I just go into a panic mode. I know they're going to be gone in no time."
She tells her searchers: "'You can't delay.' I started posting updates on Facebook and told them, 'If you need help, call me.'"
She's just happy to be able to help. "I even got a vaccine for one of my friends up in the mountains."
Prouty-Porter said people appreciate what she's doing.
"People are just so grateful," she said. "One person said, 'This is like Christmas.' … We've all just been so stressed, you know. But I think when the vaccine race opened up it just made people realize how badly we want to be out of this."
Prouty-Porter said she signed up last summer as a volunteer in an AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
"At the time, in August, it was all still a big unknown," she said. 'When I told people (about the trial) they said, 'You're doing this? You're crazy!'"
But for her, it was a no-brainer. "I was just feeling so helpless."
When the vaccines started to become available for the 65 and older crowd, Prouty-Porter decided that since she had time to spare around her kids' schedules, she could do something "to help with this stuff. I have time to sit down at a computer and sign some people up. It's kind of given me a job in a weird way. … It makes me feel good. That part is selfish, the part that makes me feel good.
"This is what I'm doing for the world right now."