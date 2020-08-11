The #1 thing you can do for self-care right now is probably not what you think. And it’s free.
Like some of you out there, I have felt overwhelmed at times by our society’s urgent call to practice “self care.” In fact, I have recently been feeling guilty, even ashamed at times, for not building enough self care time into my schedule since COVID-19 entered our lives. If you have felt any similar feelings, perhaps this stems from self care being equated with expensive treatments like pedicures and massages, or the suggestion that you need to exercise daily while also carving out additional alone time to be creative. While good ideas, not everyone has the time or the financial resources to enact these practices into their lives.
I do believe that self care is an important component of my well-being, but I am also learning that self care might not always be what I think it is. The reality is that COVID-19 swiftly blocked access to many of the simple things we have done historically to care for ourselves — like going to church, or grabbing a happy hour drink with a friend, or getting out to a favorite park or trail. Now that we are out of the initial adrenaline rush we felt when the reality of COVID-19 first hit us, we are having to accept that we will be living with this virus for quite some time. Given that, I believe the most important thing you can do for self care right now is:
Make space to acknowledge you are grieving what has been lost. More importantly, name what you are feeling about the losses you are facing and say them out loud to the people around you.
To demonstrate what this looks and sounds like, here is an example of how I’ve processed this type of grief in my life. I am getting married for the first time in a few weeks and I will have waited 45 years to marry the man with whom I want to share my life. Thanks to quarantine, social distancing, mask wearing and all the other things that are a part of our new normal, I have had to acknowledge that my dream wedding has been lost, but probably more significantly I have also had to acknowledge that the safety and security I imagined having while surrounded by my dearest family and friends has been lost.
My parents and best friend (all are immunocompromised) will be coming from California for the wedding. I recently said to my fiancé, “I am terrified one of them will get COVID-19 as a result of coming to Idaho and then die after the wedding.” He validates that my fear is understandable. When my fear starts to bubble up and I get anxious about the safety of our wedding, I try to remind myself that they all have encouraged us to move forward as planned (with social distancing and other precautions in place). In fact, if we did wait another year, circumstances could be even more different than they are today and prevent those we want at the wedding from attending.
Now, you might be asking, “Why would I want to talk about grief and loss to make myself feel better?” I have heard grief defined as “the death of something.” In a recent podcast conversation, Brené Brown, author of “Daring Greatly” and “Dare to Lead,”spoke with grief expert David Kessler. Kessler points out that right now we are collectively grieving the loss of the world we all lived in prior to the pandemic. For many of us, when we talk openly about that reality, we want to cry or even scream. Perhaps to avoid crying or screaming, we might eat too much, start over-buying items online or drink more alcohol than we did before the pandemic.
During the above-mentioned podcast conversation, Kessler shares that his son died a number of years ago at the age of 21. From this, he and Brown build up to a discussion about how easy it is in our culture to engage in what Brown calls “comparative suffering.” Meaning, it might be tempting right now to say to yourself, “But I shouldn’t complain because I haven’t gotten COVID-19,” or “I don’t know anyone that has died, so who am I to talk about my grief.” This is a dangerous habit in our culture because it shuts us down from feeling our feelings, and, more concerning, asks us to shove our feelings deep down inside us. When we get blocked from our feelings in these ways, it is normal to develop “carried grief.” If our feelings are left unaddressed they can start to present in the form of low-grade depression, anxiety, chronic fatigue, psychic numbing and/or addictions to name a few.
Let’s be honest, lately many of us have lost all sense of routine, aren’t encouraged to hug our friends, can’t safely work in shared spaces, and are asked to “go” to church online. Likewise, if you have children you may witness them feeling distraught because they can’t play in a long awaited sports tournament for example (while you are thinking, “um, I just want to keep you safe and alive, okay”). We must remember that a loss like this could be the biggest loss they have faced in their lifetime so far.
It takes courage to grieve and mourn. It takes courage to let others bear witness as you take what you are feeling on the inside and express it on the outside. It feels vulnerable because we live in a grief avoidant culture, a culture that can make one feel shame for expressing their authentic feelings. The reality is that we need to be courageous right now. Our loved ones, and especially our children, are observing how we are coping with this seismic shift in the world as we knew it, and they need courageous role models. If we can’t express what we are feeling, those around us won’t feel safe to do so either. Once you learn to verbalize your feelings of loss, and actually experience its self-care power, you are well on your way to healthier living.