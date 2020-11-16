MERIDIAN — Scentsy “is prepared to wow again” this holiday season with their Christmas lights, the company announced in a press release.
The lights on the Scentsy campus officially turned on Friday, Nov. 13, with a Christmas lights ceremony. However, the free to take in outdoor display will be up all season long. No tickets or reservations are required; community members can just show up.
More than 450 trees have been wrapped in over 43 miles of lights. The largest attraction is the light tunnel. This 250-foot-long tunnel is a crowd favorite each year, the release said. However, new this year, they’ve also added a 65-foot tall, light-up Christmas tree.
The lights are on every night from sunset to sunrise through Jan. 17, 2021.
Scentsy encourages all visitors joining their property to follow CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of distance from guests outside their party.
The Scentsy building is closed to the general public, but porta-potties are available onsite.
“Our campus is spectacular with all the lights at night,” said Sam Johnson, Scentsy’s chief of staff. “It takes months of hard work to get everything ready in time. We just want families to have something free to enjoy, walk our pathways, and provide something to brighten their year.”
The Scentsy campus is located at 2901 E. Pine Avenue in Meridian.