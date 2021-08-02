BOISE — As lifestarts to return to normal for many, millions of American families and individuals continue to experience daily challenges that threaten their well-being. The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families experiencing lost wages and looming evictions, as they are forced to to choose between putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools needed for educational success.
To meet the need, The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to to collect school supplies for over 1,500 local children in need during the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8 at particpaing Walmart Superstores.
The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive will take places at more than 4,500 Walmart stores across the country. Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store or search their local Salvation Army’s online Registry for Good to donate supplies online with just a few quick clicks.
Maj. Thomas Stambaugh from The Salvation Army said: “Thousands of children are heading back to school in the Treasure Valley, and many families are struggling to make ends meet. By donating school supplies for a child in need, you can empower families to start the school year well and achieve success in the future. It’s the boost of confidence they need when getting back to normal after a challenging 18 months.”
Walmart and The Salvation Army have partnered for more than 30 years to meet community needs through a range of social services, helping individuals and families overcome poverty and economic hardships.
Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army in the Treasure Valley has served more than 82,936 indivuals, 60,900 children, provided 87,864 meals and snacks, 54,499 nights of lodging for families seeking shelter, and 26,181 people were served during the Christmas Season. In addition, The Salvation Army provides day camp, after-school programs, and extracurricular activities to help kids and families succeed. With children returning to the classroom after the pandemic, school supplies will be critical to helping them prepare and succeed.
“Walmart operates globally but likes to give back locally and we are always happy to partner with our local non profits for such an important cause” said Dawn Vezzoso, community involvement coordinator at the 12th Ave, Nampa Walmart.
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately-funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.