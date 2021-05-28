MERIDIAN — Saltzer Health announced in a press release that a new, convenient and affordable facility for same-day surgical procedures has opened at Saltzer Health’s Ten Mile Medical Campus, 875 S. Vanguard Way, Suite 120 in Meridian.
Saltzer Surgery Center is a 22,500-square-foot center with five operating rooms and one procedure room equipped with the latest tools and technology, and staffed by a caring, experienced team of clinical caregivers.
Saltzer Surgery Center is a joint venture between Intermountain Healthcare and community physicians.
“As a joint venture, the surgery center creates an environment focused on exceptional patient care while reducing costs to patients and increasing efficiency through centralized management,” said Ed Castledine, CEO, Saltzer Health.
Saltzer Surgery Center’s mission is to transform the surgical experience through compassion, transparency and exceptional medical care.
The surgical suites are custom designed for procedures that do not require an overnight stay for patients, Castledine said. The reception area is light and bright, and hallways and pre-op areas are spacious for maximum comfort and maneuverability.
“Our focus is on personalized service, quality care and safety in a convenient location with easy access to medical imaging and ancillary services,” he said.
Located on the first floor of the four-story medical building, the surgery center is adjacent to Saltzer Health’s medical imaging center equipped with MRI, X-ray, CT, Dexa and ultrasound capabilities.
Patients and providers benefit from close proximity to the imaging center and other services available in the building, said Dr. John Kaiser, VP & Chief Medical Officer. The Ten Mile medical campus also includes a 24-hour urgent care and clinics for primary care and specialists. A physical therapy clinic and gastroenterology center are expected to open in the coming months.
“As the Treasure Valley grows, Saltzer Health is evolving to better meet the needs of our patients,” Dr. Kaiser said. “Founded 60 years ago, our organization is committed to providing affordable personalized care with providers patients get to know and trust.”
About 45 new caregivers have joined the clinical team at Saltzer Surgery Center.
“Our caregivers have many years of experience and a passion for providing care in a warm, friendly environment,” said Bridgette Berkeley, RN, Director of Nursing. “We are proud to welcome patients to our beautiful new center.”
To learn more about Saltzer Surgery Center, please see saltzersurgerycenter.com.