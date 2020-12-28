Saltzer Home Health announced in a press release that it is dropping the DBA name Saltzer Home Health and will assume the parent company name of Terrace Home Health. The name change reflects the company’s broader vision and focuses on health management’s future by providing patient-centered care with value-based healthcare approaches, said the release.
Terrace Home Health has been planning this name change and other significant strategy changes, including the addition of hospice services in the Treasure Valley to provide the full continuum of care to our community. Terrace provides a wide range of services in Idaho and Missouri, ranging from Skilled Home Health, Personal Care Services, Hospice, and Outpatient Therapy.
“Our mission remains dedicated to providing personalized care with dignity, respect, and compassion,” said the release. Its mission also includes: Committing to quality service focused on keeping the patients active and independent in their own homes. Services include physical therapy, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, medical social services, nursing, and home health aide services. Personal Care Services include assistance with activities of daily living at home for adults and children, family caregiver respite, care management, and Private Duty Nursing.
Terrace Home Health will continue to be active as a community resource striving to keep families in the comfort of their homes safely for as long as possible.