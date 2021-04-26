Saltzer Health announced in a press release that a new urgent care & family medicine clinic is now open in North Meridian on Chinden Boulevard between Meridian and Linder roads.
The 5,300-square-foot clinic is located at 6357 N. Fox Run Way near the Paramount neighborhood in north Meridian.
The new clinic offers a unique patient experience with walk-in urgent care, personalized service, a warm and open design, and family medicine in a convenient location.
“A family medicine practitioner treats patients of all ages for many different health conditions,” said Dr. John Kaiser, VP & Chief Medical Officer. “It’s important to your health that you develop a relationship with a primary care physician.”
Longtime physician Dr. Nick Lewis offers comprehensive healthcare for children and adults at the new clinic. A graduate of The College of Idaho, Dr. Lewis earned his medical degree at the University of Utah and completed his residency in pediatrics and internal medicine. To make an appointment with Dr. Lewis, call 208.960.0966.
The urgent care team in North Meridian treats coughs, colds, seasonal allergies, broken bones, urinary tract infections, and other non-emergency issues. COVID-19 testing is offered on a walk-up basis. Urgent care hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
“We built every aspect of this clinic around the patient experience,” said Urgent Care Director Stacy Chessmore, RN. “We want patients to feel good, to feel cared for, and to feel welcome.”
Saltzer Health has been growing rapidly. Since August 2020, Saltzer has opened five urgent care clinics in Caldwell, Meridian and Boise, and a five-modality imaging center with X-ray, CT, DEXA, ultrasound and MRI at the Ten Mile Medical Campus, 875 S. Vanguard Way at Ten Mile & I-84 in Meridian.
To learn more about Saltzer Health, see saltzerhealth.com or call 208-463-3000.