A new Saltzer Health urgent care & family medicine clinic opened Monday, Feb. 8, in East Boise’s Harris Ranch neighborhood. A press release announced that urgent care hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
The 5,300-square-foot clinic is located at the intersection of Barber Valley Drive and ParkCenter Boulevard near the Boise River Greenbelt and Marianne Williams Park.
The new clinic offers “a unique patient experience with walk-in urgent care, personalized service, a warm and open design, and family medicine in a convenient location,” said the release.
Longtime local family medicine physician Dr. Kirk Prodzinski offers comprehensive health care for people of all ages.
“A family medicine practitioner sees patients at all stages of life, and they treat a large variety of different health conditions,” said Dr. John Kaiser, VP & Chief Medical Officer. “It’s important to your health that you develop a relationship with a primary care physician.”
The urgent care team treats coughs, colds, seasonal allergies, broken bones, urinary tract infections, sports physicals, COVID-19 testing and other non-emergency issues.
“We built every aspect of this clinic around the patient experience,” said Urgent Care Director Stacy Chessmore. “We want patients to feel good, to feel cared for, and to feel welcome.”
Construction was led by Project Manager Korey Hall of Ball Ventures Ahlquist with Mark Guho Construction Co., Cushing Terrell architects, Horrocks Engineers and Baer Engineering & Environmental Consulting.
The Saltzer Health footprint has been growing. The East Boise location is the third new Saltzer Health stand-alone urgent care clinic to open since August 2020. A 6,400-square-foot, 24-hour urgent care opened in December at Ten Mile & I-84 in Meridian.
For more information, see saltzerhealth.com or call 208-463-3000.