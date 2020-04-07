A little kindness can go a long ways these days. Saltzer Health doctors and nurses want to give a dose of the kind acts that have been coming their way back to the community.
Nampa’s Big Box Outlet Store has been donating meals to the Saltzer Health urgent care team. In a Facebook post, they wrote: “The team at Saltzer Health’s North Nampa urgent care clinic appreciates another donation of meals from the Big Box Outlet Store. We are so grateful for the community support during the COVID-19 crisis. Please join us in showing support to the Big. Box Outlet Store.”
Kevin Settles, owner of Idaho’s Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery locations, donated a five-gallon bucket of high-proof alcohol so that a Saltzer Health physician could make a batch of hand sanitizer for protection for frontline healthcare workers. Dr. Mark Rasmus, a Saltzer Health sleep medicine specialist, is using the alcohol to mix up a solution and then package the hand sanitizer in smaller bottles.
“We are willing to help when someone has a real plan,” said Settles, who met Rasmus years ago while kayaking Idaho rivers. “It has to be somebody who knows how they can put it to use.”
Rasmus expressed appreciation. “He helped us out at no charge with no questions asked,” Rasmus said. “Kevin is a real gentleman, leader and stand-up guy.”