BOISE — Saint Alphonsus announced in a press release it has opened a new clinic dedicated to providing care for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are persons under investigation (PUIs) of having the virus. Patients will be seen by a provider for their acute — and should they develop — chronic complications from their infections in a clean and safe setting.
Located on the Boise Bench just off Federal Way on West Judith Lane, the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“Patients who have received positive COVID-19 test results, are waiting for results of their tests or have recently been discharged from the hospital for COVID-19 can get non-emergent care at this clinic,” said Dr. Louis Roser, clinic medical director. “We will be treating their COVID symptoms as well as any chronic conditions until their illness has resolved and they can continue getting care from their primary care provider.”
Dr. Roser said most people who have the virus recover at home. A few will become very ill and require hospitalization. This clinic was started to care for those people who have been discharged from the hospital or are having symptoms but are not sick enough to be admitted to the hospital. The clinic is staffed by primary care providers and physician assistants, with support from pulmonologists, infectious disease experts and cardiologists.
“The clinic will provide comprehensive COVID-related care, as well as manage patients’ COVID symptoms and complications from the virus,” Roser added. He said the clinic is also a place where “long-haul” patients can continue their care.
The new clinic does not provide COVID-19 tests; those are available at Saint Alphonsus drive-up sites at the Meridian Health Plaza and Garrity Clinic in Nampa. Patients at the COVID-19 clinic receive referrals from their primary care provider or from an Emergency Room and are seen during scheduled appointments.
Saint Alphonsus maintains rigorous health and safety standards at the new clinic. Patients check-in by phone upon arrival, and enter through a separate door, and are taken directly to their exam rooms. There is no waiting room in the facility. The clinic also utilizes telehealth technology to provide home care for COVID-19 patients.