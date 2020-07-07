David McFadyen has been named president of Boise’s Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, according to a press release, and he will begin his new role on July 20.
McFadyen comes to Saint Alphonsus after serving as vice president of population health for St. Luke’s Health System in Boise. He joined St. Luke’s in 2011, serving first as vice president of operations, and then as Boise hospital administrator. Prior to his experience at St. Luke’s, McFadyen worked at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.
McFadyen will be responsible for the executive leadership, financial, operational, and strategic direction for SARMC. He will be responsible for the creation of regional strategies that address community need and champion physician alignment strategies with Saint Alphonsus and regional affiliations, among other responsibilities.
“David’s scope and depth of operational, clinical, and strategic experience make him the ideal choice for leading SARMC,” said Saint Alphonsus Health System President and CEO Odette Bolano. “In addition to his operational and strategic strengths, he brings a successful track record working in partnership with medical staff and leadership teams to achieve top-quality ratings such as Leap Frog, Top 100 Hospital, and Magnet designation.”
McFadyen replaces Andrew Cosentino, who retired at the end of April.