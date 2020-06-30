Saint Alphonsus President and CEO Odette Bolano has been named as one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in the country by Modern Healthcare Magazine, according to a press release. The award acknowledges clinicians working in the health care industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact.
“We are extremely proud of this honor given to Odette Bolano, who has demonstrated tremendous leadership, determination and has maintained a single focus on attaining the quality care in all our hospitals and clinics during a difficult time,” Kent Bailey, chairman of the Saint Alphonsus Health System board, said in the release. “She has made the tough decisions necessary to guide Saint Alphonsus through a challenging environment, and done so with a spirit of grace, compassion and courage.”
This is the first time a senior level clinical executive has been selected for this prestigious recognition from Idaho, according to the press release. Bolano has served as president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus since September 2018. Immediately prior to this role, she served for three years as president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
In early February under Bolano’s leadership, an Incident Command structure was immediately instituted to support the necessary operational, clinical and strategic issues necessary to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Following nearly four months of disruption and rapid change, Bolano also led the development of a system-wide Recovery Team dedicated to the ramp-up of services to restore the health system to healthy operations and financial viability.
Bolano was recognized for what Modern Healthcare characterized as “actions taken in the past year to help the organization achieve or exceed financial, operational and clinical goals,” as well as for taking “steps to establish or contribute to a culture of innovation and transformation.”
The complete list of 2020’s Most Influential Clinical Executives is featured in the June 15 edition of Modern Healthcare Magazine and online.
“Health care organizations are utilizing their greatest assets as they transform: their former front-line clinicians,” Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare, said in the release. “Former and practicing physicians and nurses have taken the helms of healthcare providers across the country and improved quality of care, patient satisfaction and margins.”