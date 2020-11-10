Every day we are learning more about the novel coronavirus COVID-19; how it spreads, how to treat it, and what new therapeutics are available. Ultimately, there will be a vaccine.
From the early stages of the pandemic, we’ve known that older people or those with chronic underlying medical problems are at higher risk of complications or long-term problems from COVID. However, people of all ages and levels of health can develop some of these more severe complications.
Those include ongoing respiratory problems, chronic coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue. Another common problem we’re seeing is hypercoagulability — blood clots forming too easily.
Other complications from COVID-19 include people frequently having some neurological complications; their thinking is slower, or they experience “brain fog.”
At Saint Alphonsus, we’re developing areas of expertise in this new and emerging area of medicine and providing a bridge to care for patients who don’t require hospitalization. Some were in the hospital but have been discharged. Others have tested positive for the virus but aren’t showing severe symptoms. Others have reason to believe they have been infected (we call them PUI’s — Persons Under Investigation) but don’t have symptoms.
For the most part, these patients can be cared for at home; they isolate, rest, and recover. But sometimes, they require follow-up visits with a primary care physician. Due to their COVID status, they are not able to seek care in their regular doctor’s office. That’s why Saint Alphonsus has opened the first-of-its-kind COVID clinic in Boise.
Staffed by primary care providers and physician assistants, with support from pulmonologists, infectious disease experts and cardiologists, the clinic will provide comprehensive COVID-related care, as well as manage patients’ COVID symptoms and complications from the virus. It is also a place where “long-haul” patients can continue their care.
We do a lot of work to make sure they don’t have some of these more severe complications of COVID, but the care we can provide is primarily supportive. That’s the idea behind this new clinic: Treat the complications in a safe and dedicated location.
When we first discussed starting up this clinic, we thought we’d see patients for maybe a week or two post-diagnosis, and then as they got better, they’d return to seeing their regular medical providers. However, we’re finding that these patients are having significant symptoms for a prolonged period of time. As a result, we’re anticipating this clinic, unfortunately, will be open for quite a while as we continue to learn more about this disease.