Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the most common cancer diagnosed in American women. In addition, it is a leading cause of cancer death in less developed countries and the second leading cause of cancer death in American women. But according to Saint Alphonsus oncologist Dr. Ian Z. Qureshi, survival rates and long-term prognosis have never been better for a breast cancer patient’s odds.
Saint Alphonsus’ comprehensive breast care team is a dynamic group that includes Dr. Qureshi, a hematology and oncology specialist in Nampa. Having more than eight years of diverse experiences, he now calls Saint Alphonsus his home base. Dr. Qureshi has exciting news to share in the ongoing evolution of breast cancer treatments and medicines that prolong and save lives. “As we’ve gone forward, we see survival times of seven years for metastatic cancer with new medications on the market and in the pipeline,” he said.
For Dr. Qureshi, the ongoing research and advances in breast cancer treatments have a lot of personal meaning. “My aunt had breast cancer and died at age 42. They didn’t have estrogen and progesterone receptor treatments and availability as well as they do now. But now, things have gotten so much more precise.”
The best place to start, according to Dr. Qureshi, is to get in and get that early screening. This action dramatically improves anyone’s odds, and the survival rates for Stage 1-A cancers continue to climb. He said: “I like to start people screening at 40 years old, depending on their family history, or if they feel anything that to them is a new change in a self-breast exam. Mammograms have gotten so sensitive that we can detect things so much better by using computers and 3D tomography. I believe breast imaging is the best way to make sure that people are getting low-stage breast cancers detected early.”
One local Treasure Valley patient, Carrie Bass, underwent a lumpectomy in 2019 at age 43. She is grateful her cancer was caught early, and soon was a patient of Dr. Qureshi and the Saint Alphonsus breast care team. She shared some of her journey. “Saint Alphonsus has a wonderful nurse network. Once you get diagnosed, there are so many overwhelming emotions,” Bass said. “They set you up with a wonderful coordinator who helps you find who you need to talk to and helps set up all your appointments. I met with Dr. Qureshi and my radiologist, and they helped me at the location that best worked for me.”
According to the American Cancer Society, the breast cancer five-year survival rate has increased significantly since 1975 and is 83% for black women and 92% for white women.
Today, Bass is cancer-free and just celebrated her second anniversary from her Oct. 1, 2019 surgery date. “Get your mammograms,” she said. It doesn’t hurt as much as people say it does.” Bass noted the chemotherapy and radiation took a slight toll on her, mostly fatigue issues, but she recovered quickly. “The treatments were more taxing on me than I had anticipated, but everybody at Saint Alphonsus was wonderful, I can’t say enough about the entire staff, and both the chemo side and the radiation side were amazing and very helpful.”
Underscoring Bass’s successful outcome and what Dr. Qureshi hopes people will understand is the early detection factor. The key is getting that regular screening so if needed, a plan of action can begin immediately. Understanding the state of Idaho’s health care issues, Saint Alphonsus is proactive in this mission by giving screening access to underserved women across the state; Saint Alphonsus’ two mobile imaging units, Stella and Lola, are eye-catching pink buses that coordinate with local businesses and corporations to reach people who otherwise have no access to mammogram screening services.
Dr. Qureshi reiterated that paying attention to any changes in your body is vital. “We have to be just as aggressive in the fight against cancer in terms of its mutations and how it spreads,” he said. “That’s why we rely on research and new tools to help us, like next-generation sequencing and pathology reports, and scores that allow us to judge how aggressive these cancers are. Knowing the family history is essential because we can identify things like BRCA-1 and BRCA-2 and genes that make people more susceptible to breast cancer and other cancers in general.”
Dr. Qureshi noted that women concerned for their long-term health should also consider the efforts they can put into mitigating any cancer diagnosis. “Lifestyle choices are a big part of cancer prevention,” he said. “This is a huge benefit. I think preventing disease is what we want. Exercise alone will reduce the risk of many different diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and many kinds of cancers. So, there’s a link between nutrition, exercise, and the disease state. I recommend eating well, avoiding things that we know can cause cancer, like smoking and drinking. I think that if you build those into your routine, you’re much less likely to develop a serious disease such as cancer.”
There has never been so much readily available information to anyone trying to learn about this disease, but Dr. Qureshi cautions people that not all sources are trusted. He said: “I think people should be as well-informed as possible, but reading stories online sometimes makes people nervous. And just without proper guidance, sometimes information or stories you hear on the internet can scare you more than they can prepare you for what’s to come because everybody has an individual journey to go through. The best way to do that is to talk to your physician and see where your treatment will take you because keeping an open mind and staying positive is important. Getting exercise, trying to practice stress-relieving techniques, all of these things are essential because your attitude going into treatment or going into any situation like this does play a role in your outcome.”
