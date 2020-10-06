Saint Alphonsus Medical Group is offering drive-up flu vaccine clinics at three locations in the Treasure Valley now through Oct. 30.
Patients can schedule their appointments through saintalphonsus.org and using the online scheduling tool.
“As we enter into flu season while we are in the midst of a pandemic, it’s imperative that people get their flu vaccines,” Dr. Mark Nassir, president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, said in a press release. “The vaccine is an important part of preventing influenza and significantly improving immunity not just for individuals, but for our community as well.”
Dr. Nassir added that while the vaccine is not 100% guaranteed to prevent the flu, it can significantly reduce the severity of the illness and flu symptoms.
The Saint Alphonsus Medical Group has opened drive-up clinics for adult and pediatric services at its Ten Mile Clinic (3250 W. Cherry Lane) and its clinic at 12th Avenue South in Nampa. On Sept. 30, a pediatric flu clinic began on the Saint Alphonsus Boise campus (on Hartman Street). Appointments are available mornings and afternoons.
Dates of operation at the clinics varies; schedules and appointments are available at saintlaphonsus.org.
Those looking for more information or to schedule flu shots are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or call 208-367-DOCS (3627) to make an appointment at the closest Saint Alphonsus Medical Group clinic.