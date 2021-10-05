October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Saint Alphonsus has two mobile lifelines to offer breast cancer screening services to underserved women throughout Idaho. This cheery pink outreach on wheels is desperately needed as the Gem State ranks low for screening mammographies per capita.
Saint Alphonsus hopes their eye-catching buses, dubbed Stella and Lola, will attract more interest in proactive screenings and increase early breast cancer detection, the key to surviving one of the leading causes of death for American women.
Stella is the latest Saint Alphonsus mobile mammography unit and joins Lola, Saint Alphonsus’ other mobile mammography coach retrofitted with 3D technology and re-wrapped with new graphics, thanks to the Saint Alphonsus fundraiser, the 2019 Festival of Trees. Stella’s debut was Jan. 22, 2021. The 40-foot bus contains the latest 3D mammography technology and serves women throughout Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
As for the reactions and the reception of these head turning medical vehicles, Heidi Bourget, the Saint Alphonsus Breast Care Center Manager and a Mammography Technologist, said: “People are super excited to see both of our mobiles go out. Both buses go out in opposite ends of the state. And people love to have us because if they can’t get to us, we’ll go to them. We go out to the migrant farmworkers and the really small communities with little town halls where people can come. And sometimes the mobile screening van will come and do diabetic checks, so we pair up with them, and then we’re all providing one big suite of screening services for these people. So they’re always very appreciative and they get excited when they see our big pink bus rolling down the road.”
Farber Specialty Vehicles in Columbus, Ohio manufactured Stella. This pink bus boasts the most advanced 3D mammography technology, enabling clinicians to detect small cancers and masses hidden in dense breast tissue much earlier than using standard 2D technology. In doing so, this significantly decreases instances of time and money-wasting false-positive screens.
The mobile mammography program spans these screening services from central Oregon to Shoshone, Idaho, and Council to the Duck Valley Reservation in Nevada. Bourget said that they have resources for those in need and should never hesitate to make a call to schedule an appointment. “A mammogram is super quick,” she said, “and there may be a slight little bit of pressure discomfort, but work with your technologist if it feels like it’s getting snug.”
As for the financial aspect, Bourget said not to hesitate to ask for help. “Sometimes people are afraid that they can’t afford it. We have grants that we can put our patients on if they qualify. We don’t want anybody ever to say, ‘I don’t have time, or I don’t have the money, or I’m afraid.’ So we can tackle all three of those issues.”
Stella and Lola often head out simultaneously with their crews to meet the demand across the state and beyond. Bourget explained their schedules. “We have two different crews and seven mobile techs, and they’re all drivers, so they have to get their commercial driver’s license to drive the bus. So I have both buses going out every single day. October is always our busiest month. One will be going to Horseshoe Bend one will be going to Micron. So depending on when the schedule starts, they need to be there about 45 minutes before the first patient to get the jacks down and do the quality check on the machine, getting everything ready for that first patient.”
You do not need a doctor’s order to get your mammogram. But the earliest age without a doctor’s referral is 40 years old. “For those under 40, we would like you to have a doctor’s order,” said Bourget. “That will lower the screening age if there is a positive family history such as mom or sister also having cancer.”
And those afraid of catching COVID? Bourget assured that Stella and Lola are whistle-clean and sanitized mobile units that manage the appointment flow and keep it safe for every visitor. She said: “It’s more than the patients are fearful of coming to a medical place and are afraid of perhaps catching the COVID virus or maybe they haven’t been vaccinated, so they don’t want to come. So we amplified our cleaning protocols between each patient and now thoroughly sanitized everything before anyone entered the bus. People get screened, we do a temperature check. We ask them the questions.”
Bourget elaborated on the COVID protocols for Stella and Lola. “There can only be one person on the bus with the techs at a time. Before, we used to have the ladies come together and sit on the little couch and wait, but now we have social distancing. So, it’s a very private quick exam. The patient comes in. We do the paperwork, she goes back to get her mammogram done, and then she’s gone. Then the bus is wiped down, and it is made ready for the next person.”
Describing the experience for anyone who comes to Saint Alphonsus either through the mobile units like Stella and Lola or referral from a Saint Alphonsus physician, Bourget wanted people to know the comprehensive team approach and overall experience is the best in the state.
“I think we’re fabulous,” she said. “I think we’re amazing. If heaven forbid I should ever get breast cancer, this is where I would want to come for sure. We take care of the patient from start to finish, and we have incredible nurse navigators, top-notch radiologists, oncologists and surgeons. Saint Alphonsus puts the patient first, getting those people taken care of from the minute they walk in the door until they complete their last treatment.”
To schedule a screening, call (208) 367-8787 or visit saintalphonsus.org/breast-screening. Patients will need to show a photo ID and an insurance card. For patients without insurance, Saint Alphonsus has grants available for those who qualify. In addition, patients are screened for COVID-19 before boarding the coach and will need to wear a mask at all times; visitors or children are not permitted on the coach.