BOISE — Dr. Robert Saeid Farivar, MD, Ph.D., Cardiovascular Surgery Medical Director at the Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute in Boise, is the first surgeon in the region to successfully utilize the Abiomed Impella 5.5 cardiac pump during open-heart surgery. According to a news release from Saint Al's, this latest generation of cardiac assist device helps the heart pump blood during and after cardiac surgery, allowing the heart to “rest” while it recovers natural pumping functions.
The patient, a 65-year-old Nampa man, had the pump implanted before undergoing heart surgery. Without utilizing this device, he would not have been a candidate for this life-saving coronary artery bypass procedure due to his poor cardiac function. This new technology allowed the patient to stand and walk much sooner after surgery than with similar devices. The pump was removed about four days after insertion, and the patient was able to safely go home.
“This is the latest tool to stabilize patients so they can undergo the rigors of heart surgery,” said Dr. Farivar. “Saint Alphonsus is the only hospital in the region offering this state-of-the-art procedure, and it will greatly improve outcomes for our cardiac patients who are able to utilize this device.”
Developed by Abiomed, the Impella 5.5 can be used to stabilize heart functions prior to placement of a stent or more invasive open heart coronary bypass grafting surgery. The pump ensures blood flow continues to vital organs during these procedures.
The Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute, based in Boise, serves patients in Idaho and Eastern Oregon, specializing in atrial fibrillation (AFib), stereotaxis robotic magnetic navigation, minimally invasive heart valve surgery, and the only Women’s Heart program in Idaho. US News and World Report’s annual 2020-21 hospital rankings named Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center as a Platinum Award Recipient for treating Chest Pain- MI (myocardial infarction), or a heart attack. SARMC is a designated Level 1 STEMI Center by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System and the only American College of Cardiology Accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation in Idaho.
