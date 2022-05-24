NAMPA — A Saint Alphonsus pediatrician advises parents to not try to make their own baby formula or dilute formula to feed their babies. In a Saint Alphonsus news release, Dr. Hafid Mantilla, MD, a pediatrician at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Nampa – Garrity clinic says he’s had a number of parents ask about the national baby formula shortage.
“The current situation is difficult. Parents are concerned because they are having a hard time finding the formula that they prefer or that their child has been on already,” Mantilla said. “We do encourage moms to breastfeed when they have a newborn baby, but not all moms are able to successfully breastfeed and so they switch to formula.”
Some parents are attempting to make their supply of powdered formula or breast milk last longer by diluting it. Dr. Mantilla does not recommend parents water the formula down because it can be dangerous to feed to babies. In addition, he notes that infants should not be given cow’s milk until they are at least one year of age. “We don’t recommend switching (from formula or breast milk to cow’s milk) earlier because the salt concentrations are higher for cow milk. And the protein is different. There’s more whey protein in some milk versus others and there’s more casein protein in some versus others. A baby might have a hard time breaking down the proteins unless they’re a year of age. Generally speaking, a baby can switch when they turn a year old.”
If a baby has been feeding on one specific brand of formula, and that brand is not available, Dr. Mantilla says in most cases, a parent can switch to a different formula safely. He advises consulting with your pediatrician with any questions.
He also cautions against making formula at home, using recipes or formulations found online. He says it can be harmful, because the infant may not get the essential nutrients they need. He also says reducing the number of feedings to save formula can be dangerous to a growing baby.
“For infants that have not been started on solid foods, all their fluid requirements are met by formula. There is a risk by not providing enough formula that a baby would get dehydrated and not meet their nutritional needs for calories, proteins, carbohydrates and fats. Around the time that a baby is six months old, they will need about 30 ounces of formula a day. If they (a parent) decrease that it would be like somebody going on a diet and that’s generally not going to be healthy or helpful for a baby to meet their nutritional needs and growth requirements.”
If parents are unable to find formula, Dr. Mantilla recommends they check with the WIC (Women Infant and Children) program at their local public health agency. He also said some pediatric offices have samples they can make available. He encourages parents with questions to talk with their child’s pediatrician.