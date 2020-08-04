As the summer winds down, many of us want to jump in the car and get in that last vacation or road trip before school starts (in person or virtually).
How do we get on the road and do it safely during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Travel — or for that matter, doing anything these days — comes down to some simple and basic precautions:
- Remember to practice physical distancing, even among friends and family members that DO NOT live in YOUR home.
- Frequently wash your hands and use gel hand sanitizers.
- Wear masks or face coverings, even outdoors in parks or while walking. You will want to wear a mask at rest stops and when using public bathrooms because you just don’t know who is crossing your path.
- You may want to carry a container of disinfectant wipes and gloves, which you will remove AFTER the bathroom visit in order to wash your hands for 20 seconds or longer with soap and water.
Once you’re on the road, you notice the gas gauge nearing “Empty.” Your car/truck/camper needs a fill up. What do you do? When you’re at gas stations, wear disposable gloves when gassing up and paying. The pump handle and keypad are touched by everyone! When you’re finished, carefully remove the gloves (taking them off inside-out to avoid touching the outside surface) and throw them away, and then use gel disinfectant inside the car.
While shopping, if you pay with cash, be aware that money is handled by many people, so again, once you’ve put your money in your wallet, use an alcohol sanitizer until you can wash your hands.
If walking your dog, do not allow others to pet your animal. Animals also get coronavirus! Just explain that you are following guidelines and it was a nice gesture to ask to pet the dog.
When picking up any restaurant food at the takeout window always wear a mask. It is safer to pick up food than to eat inside the restaurant and you support your community.
Vacationing in our state of Idaho can be fun and exciting, with lots of beautiful outdoor places to visit. We have breathtaking landscapes, lakes and beaches. But a word of caution: If you’re heading to a place with crowds, it’s a good idea to choose a different place to go, or go at a different time. Avoid large crowds — Idaho has lots of open space to explore.
If you don’t want to head out on the open road but still want to keep in touch with loved ones, write a letter, zoom, call, text, email. We have all the advantages of the electronic world to keep us connected.
We may not live the same life that we knew a year ago, but there is life to be lived!