Dr. Thomas Mohr, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has been the dean and chief academic officer of Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine since October 2019. He has also maintained a relationship with the Laredo Medical Center, a hospital in Laredo, Texas where he helped to develop its internal medicine residency programs.
“When a student graduates from medical school, they then need to spend another three to five years as a resident physician working long and difficult hours in the hospital in their chosen specialty,” said Mohr. “I had helped to develop these residency programs in my previous position down in Texas and am so proud of the work these young doctors are doing in very difficult times.”
Mohr also spent about five years as the Laredo hospital’s physician. He’s been in close contact with doctors there since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has watched anxiously from afar as the area became a hot spot for the virus. Other contributing factors add to Laredo’s overall susceptibility to the coronavirus, he said. Laredo is a town on the Mexican border that, in the best of times said Mohr, suffers from rampant obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and kidney failure.
Additionally, the poverty rate there is three times the national average and 35% of the population are uninsured, Mohr said. Also, “there is a large number of undocumented folks and it is 90% to 95% Hispanic. A beautiful culture, beautiful people — but with a great deal of diabetes, heart disease and other underlying conditions,” he said. They face a lot of challenges and “the closest access to expanded health care is three hours away in San Antonio,” he said. He knew adding COVID-19 to the mix could be a deadly combination.
And so, when physicians from his old stomping grounds called and said “we need help,” Mohr did not hesitate. He spent the second week of August on the front line battling COVID-19. “I saw patients for seven days. As a physician, it’s difficult for me to sit on the sidelines and not actively see patients especially during the worst health crisis in my career — anybody’s career,” said Mohr.
Mohr said it had become an increasingly exigent matter after the third-year class of ICOM medical students fanned out across Idaho and several other states in July to help as they could during the pandemic, although “most of them are not in a hot spot,” he said. “We’re making sure they’re taking precautions. They’re doing a great job.” He answered the “call to duty” in Laredo in large part, he said, because “I wanted to see what my students were going through.”
Battling the front lines in a COVID-19 hot spot
Mohr said what he experienced in Texas was surreal. “It was almost like walking into the Twilight Zone,” he said. The 326-bed hospital was filled to capacity and “it was shocking to me how many COVID patients there were,” said Mohr. “Every third patient was on a ventilator … almost every place they could find to put a patient, they put a patient. In intensive care, they designated pink for any room that had a COVID patient — pretty much every single room had a pink placard.”
Mohr estimated that three-quarters of the patients in ICU and over half of the patients in the rest of the hospital were COVID related. “COVID or COVID suspected because sometimes the tests are negative but clinically speaking they look like they have it — everything about them looked like COVID. We tested one patient four times,” said Mohr.
Mohr did not know the death rate at the hospital from but “it was much higher than any other time (I’ve been there) due to COVID,” he said. “I signed more death certificates with death from COVID-19 than from all others combined.” During his stint, he was one of eight hospitalists on duty. In normal times, the hospital has just four hospitalists on staff, said Mohr.
As is the case universally, Mohr said most of the patients who died due to COVID-19 had underlying conditions such as kidney failure or diabetes. But he did see one case that gave him pause. “One patient was 50 with no previous underlying conditions that we knew about … and that’s scary to me,” said Mohr, “because I’m over 50.”
Mohr said talking with COVID-19 patients’ families was one of the hardest things he had to do. In many cases, a patient would come in with fairly minor symptoms but would develop shortness of breath and other symptoms rapidly, becoming gravely ill or some even succumbing to the virus. Family members who had last seen their loved one seemingly doing well, would be blindsided by a rapid decline they could never witness. “A week later you would have these difficult conversations with the family … who weren’t there,” said Mohr.
But even with the hot spot’s high numbers — the New York Times reported in an Aug. 13 article that during that time, Laredo, along with four other South Texas metropolitan areas, had the highest rate of new coronavirus cases relative to population in the U.S. — most who were infected with COVID-19 did recover, said Mohr. They may still have needed to go home with oxygen or require 24-hour medical support, but they were able to be dismissed from hospital.
‘COVID chasers’ and cautionary advice
While in Texas, Mohr worked side-by-side with traveling nurses who have become essential warriors on the COVID-19 front lines. “I affectionately call them ‘COVID chasers,’” said Mohr. “They’re an agency of nurses going from one hot spot to the next, wherever they’re needed, and boy, I just gotta hand it to them. They’ve been in full respiratory gear going in and out since March. They have seen some of the worst of the worst and have seen the progression of what we’ve learned and how to treat COVID-19 — and we have progressed,” said Mohr. “And (those nurses) have not gotten it. They’ve taken the precautions and make it work. I take my hat off to them.” On the other hand, Mohr said he has seen others who have gotten the virus and “got over it and went back to work.”
On Aug. 26, Mohr was back home in Meridian, on Day 10 of quarantine since his return from Laredo — and symptom free. He said what he learned from his experience there, he wants to share.
“COVID’s no joke,” he said. “It’s out there. We need to wear masks, socially distance, wash hands.” Mohr said that while the Treasure Valley is currently in much better shape than what he saw and experienced in Laredo, that could change if people aren’t diligent in taking precautions and listening to health experts. “Not wearing masks is just political,” he said. “We should be through that stuff.” Mohr is wary of lifting health restrictions too early. If that happens, he said, “far more people are going to get sick and more people are going to die.”
“From strictly a health care issue,” he said, this pandemic is not over. “It’s not over by a long shot.”