BOISE — Registration for St. Luke’s FitOne 2021 is now open.
According to a press release about the event, St. Luke’s FitOne 5k, 10k and Half Marathon is “the largest one-day fitness event in Idaho drawing more than 12,000 participants every year.” As a bonus, the event helps to raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, Idaho’s only children’s hospital.
To support safety during COVID-19, runners and walkers have two options this year.
IN-PERSON EVENT
The in-person version of family-friendly fitness celebration takes place Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Boise. Based on current COVID-19 community activity, race day in-person participation is limited to 6,350 people to ensure proper health and safety protocols can remain in place to protect racers, volunteers, staff and sponsors. That’s about half of the typical number of people who participate in the event.
Registration totals are capped per distance: 5K at 3,400; 10K at 1,750; and half marathon at 1,200. Rolling start times and spaced-out waves will ensure people can maintain a safe physical distance.
If COVID-19 positivity rates and daily positive case numbers drop further by early September, FitOne will consider allowing additional in-person registrations, per Central District Health guidance. In the event the coronavirus begins to spread again in Idaho, race organizers may switch the race back to an all-virtual race, as they had in 2020.
VIRTUAL EVENT
The virtual version of the event will allow runners and walkers to spread out across the community and run a course when it’s convenient for them. Virtual participants can download the RaceJoy app, select the course they would like to walk or run, or make their own course. They just need to complete their race sometime between Sept. 19 and 25.
REGISTRATION
Race registration is now open. In-person prices are: $35 for 5K; $45 for 10K and $55 for Half Marathon. Virtual participation is $30 for any event. As always, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Registration is available online at FitOneBoise.org.
Money raised from entry fees supports St. Luke’s Children’s along with community health initiatives aimed at children and families. In the first eight years, more than $750,000 has been raised.
HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES
St. Luke’s FitOne is working with CDH, the City of Boise and St. Luke’s providers and infection prevention experts for guidance on health and safety measures. All participants, volunteers, sponsors and staff will be required to wear a face covering at the start and finish lines.
Each start wave begins at separate times to allow the full use of the starting line area and ensure participants can spread out. In addition, more buses and shuttles will be added to ensure physical distancing on the rides into downtown Boise. Other safety measures include prepacked race swag at the finish line and spectators will not be allowed to congregate along the racecourse. Instead, they’re encouraged to download the RaceJoy app and virtually cheer on friends and loved ones.
The St. Luke’s FitOne Healthy Living Expo, which typically takes place the two days prior to race day, will not take place this year. Instead, race packets will be picked up at Ann Morrison Park. More information on packet pick-up and the race itself will be provided closer to the event.
SOCIAL MEDIA
All three FitOne courses take participants from the steps of the State Capitol, along historic avenues and next to the Boise River, before finishing at Ann Morrison Park.