BOISE — The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets, according to a press release. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
‘O’ so needed
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Help replenish the blood supply
Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients like 12-year-old Dagan Hawkins.
Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in November, Dagan has required platelet and blood transfusions during his cancer treatments. “There was a time when they needed to have blood products delivered from another hospital because they were unavailable there,” said Dustin Hawkins, Dagan’s father.
Donors of all blood types — especially types O positive and O negative — are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Boise
Jan. 29: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Plaza 121, 121 N. Ninth; 8:45 a.m. — 1:45 p.m., Bureau of Land Management Building, 1387 Vinnell Way; 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 7960 Northview
Jan. 30: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lysi Bishop Real Estate, 1161 W. River St., Suite 310
Jan. 31: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Library, 2153 E. Riverwalk Dr.
Feb. 1: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Cathedral, 518 Eighth St.; 9:30 a.m. — 1:45 p.m., Boise Eagles #115, 7025 Overland Road
Feb. 11: 11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., St. Luke’s South Tower, 190 E. Bannock; 2 — 7 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road
Feb. 14: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Synergy One Lending, 12302 W. Explorer Dr., Suite 110
Eagle
Feb. 12: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Cornerstone Healthcare Inc., 1675 E. Riverside Dr., Suite #200
Meridian
Today, Jan. 28: 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Capital Educators Federal Credit Union, 275 S Stratford Dr.
Jan. 31: 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane
Feb. 10: 11:30 a.m. — 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 W. 2nd
Nampa
Today, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Methodist Church, 5420 Southside Blvd.; 2 — 7 p.m., Nampa United Church of Christ, 55 S. Midland Blvd.
Feb. 11: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Brown Bus Company, 2111 E. Sherman
Feb. 12: 11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Avenue S.
Feb. 14: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Avenue S.; 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Nampa, 9850 W. St. Luke’s Dr.