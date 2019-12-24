BOISE — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. According to a press release, blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.
As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross from now until Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Here are some local blood donation opportunities:
Boise
- 12/24/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Cabela’s, 8109 W. Franklin Road
- 12/26/2019: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3700 S. Maple Grove
- 12/27/2019: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Boise Fry Company, 204 N. Capitol Blvd.
- 12/30/2019: 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Bogus Basin Building, 3229 Bogus Basin Road
- 12/30/2019: 9 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Axiom Parkcenter, 801 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
- 12/31/2019: 7 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, 1055 N. Curtis Road
- 12/31/2019: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Fast Lane Indoor Kart Racing, 12048 Franklin Road
- 1/3/2020: 11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Ada Community Library — Lake Hazel Branch, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road
- 1/7/2020: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5900 Castle Drive
- 1/9/2020: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd, Corner of Sixth and Main Street
- 1/14/2020: 8 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Pioneer Title, 8151 Rifleman
- 1/14/2020: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., HDR, 412 E. Parkcenter, River Quarry at Parkcenter
- 1/15/2020: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Plaza 1, 400 S. Broadway
- 1/16/2020: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Plaza 1, 400 S. Broadway
- 1/17/2020: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Plaza 1, 400 S. Broadway
Eagle
- 1/7/2020: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Eagle Fire Station, 966 E. Iron Eagle
- 1/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road
Kuna
- 12/23/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kuna Library, 457 Locust Ave.
- 12/23/2019: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Kuna Idaho Stake Center, 8625 S. Linder Road
Meridian
- 12/27/2019: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Veranda Senior Living at Paramount, 6280 N. Fox Run Way
- 1/7/2020: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., AmeriBen/IEC Group, 2888 W. Excursion Lane
- 1/16/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W. Franklin Road
Caldwell
- 12/24/2019: 9 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Church of Christ, 4012 S. 10th Ave.
- 12/27/2019: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley, 1122 W. Linden
- 1/9/2020: 1:30 p.m. — 7 p.m., Deer Flat Church, 17703 Beet Road
Nampa
- 12/24/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 S. Midland Blvd.
- 12/26/2019: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Greenhurst Building, 3904 E. Greenhurst Road
- 12/26/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Roosevelt Building, 11288 Roosevelt Ave.
- 12/31/2019: 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa, 4300 East Flamingo Ave.
- 1/2/2020: 3 p.m. — 8 p.m., Edwards Nampa-Hawkins Co., 2001 N. Cassia St.
- 1/4/2020: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., New Covenant Baptist Church, 624 Lake Lowell Ave.
- 1/8/2020: 9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 18463 Northside Blvd
- 1/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Real Life Community Church, 120 14th Avenue S.
- 1/10/2020: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
- 1/11/2020: 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4170 E. Amity Road
- 1/15/2020: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Farm Bureau/Elite Restoration, 1601 12th Ave.
Parma
- 12/24/2019: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Parma LDS Church, 307 E. Andrews Avenue
- 12/27/2019: 11:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Parma Rural Fire Protection District, 29200 Hwy. 95
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow on Twitter at @RedCross.