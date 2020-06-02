Grifols, a global biotech company, is collecting donated plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients in hopes of producing a “hyperimmune globulin” drug that could be effective in treating the virus. The company’s center in Boise at 4017 W. Overland Road is one of 100 sites collecting the plasma in the U.S. More collection sites are planned for the future.
“For individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, donating plasma at one of Grifols’ donor centers to produce a potential treatment for the disease is a way they can help make a difference during this exceptional time,” said Dr. Marilyn Rosa-Bray, Grifols chief medical officer and vice president of Quality, Regulatory Compliance & Laboratories. “This hyperimmune globulin would offer treating physicians a predictable and consistent dosing of the antibody against the virus that causes COVID-19.”
The company, which is working in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research Authority (BARDA) and the National Institutes of Health, has a history of creating plasma-derived medicines that have been effective in treating emerging infectious diseases including SARS and was used during the last Ebola outbreak in Liberia. That experience, said Vlasta Hakes, director of corporate affairs for Grifols, helped the company gain the knowledge and expertise that today will help to expedite the coronavirus product rapidly to clinical trial.
“Plasma contains proteins and antibodies,” said Hakes. “We take the antibodies and proteins and we treat rare conditions with them by creating medicines from them. These medicines are concentrated.”
The process generally takes up to nine months from collecting the convalescent plasma to being able to treat someone with the resulting medicine, Hakes said. But because Grifols is “acting with urgency” in the global crisis, they’re looking to have the first batch of medicine early this summer.
“Once we have that, we need to do a clinical trial,” Hakes said. They want to move the process along quickly so they can get the medicine to COVID-19 patients “as soon as we can.”
Hakes said “as soon as COVID-19 became a big deal” the company started working on developing the treatment. The global health care company has been around for more than 100 years and has become a recognized leader in the development and production of plasma-based medicines.
“We hope it’s successful,” she said. “Based on our experience — the science behind it is that it would work. We just have to do the clinical trial to make sure that it works.”
For those who have recovered from the coronavirus and would like to donate plasma, they can go to the website for more information: grifolsplasma.com. All donors must have taken a COVID-19 test, Hakes said, and since the process involves concentrating the plasma, the more donations the better. For someone donating plasma only — not blood — Hakes said they can do it twice a week.
“It’s a way for people to be making a difference,” she said, “to be a part of the solution.”