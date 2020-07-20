Many of us are experiencing stress during these unprecedented times of COVID-19 and social change. Many of us feel isolated, scared, and alone. If you’re someone who has quit, reduced, or is trying to quit tobacco or vaping it may feel more difficult than ever before. There is help for you!
New research published earlier this month found that one in three young adults is at risk of severe COVID-19, and smoking plays a big part in that risk. University of California, San Francisco researchers found that 32% of study participants (8,000 people, ages 18-25) were medically vulnerable for severe COVID-19. However, when the group of participants who smoked cigarettes or e-cigarettes were taken out of the study, that percentage dropped in half, to 16%.
What do we know right now about smoking, vaping, and COVID-19?
It’s clear that smoking and vaping weaken the immune system, which in turn may increase your risk for more severe complications from COVID-19 and other health-related issues. A common misperception is that vaping is a safe alternative to smoking. It’s not. In fact, users are likely to continue smoking and “dual-use” — using both methods.
Most vapes contain nicotine, and some even have more nicotine than traditional cigarettes. In addition to nicotine, e-cigarette (vape) vapor includes potentially cancer-causing chemicals.
Even the liquids used in vapes can be dangerous — children and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing or absorbing the liquid. Vapes have been linked to thousands of cases of serious lung injury, some resulting in death. COVID-19 is a virus that attacks the lungs, so anything that weakens or impairs your lungs makes you more susceptible to the coronavirus.
The American Heart Association is a good source of information about e-cigarettes and vapes.
You can learn more on the website at heart.org.
What can I do to reduce or quit? Is there any help or good news?
Once you make the decision to quit, you’ve taken the first step to improve your health. The hardest part of quitting or reducing smoking and vaping is the same: nicotine withdrawals. And there is a lot of good science that exists around dealing with withdrawal. Quitting or reducing has immediate benefit to your health and lungs. The CDC explains this well.
Combination Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) is available and is proven to be an effective way to help people quit or reduce their tobacco or vaping use.
Where do I go for help?
If you need help kicking the habit, the Saint Alphonsus Tobacco Free Living program has a Registered Nurse Tobacco Treatment Specialist available remotely to assist you. The no pressure, judgement-free program can help with one-on-one coaching over the phone, helping you understand the science of addiction and why it’s so hard to quit, and working with your primary care provider to understand and get the best combination nicotine replacement therapy for you. We also offer online group classes to help you in your healthy journey. Call 208-367-7373 for information; you can also watch a short video on youtube, “Quit with Nancy,” featuring Nancy Casperson. Our next online classes start July 27.