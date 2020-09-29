Typically, the arrival of fall means football, corn mazes, and less desirably, the start of cold and flu season. This year we must also contend with COVID-19. At some point over the next few months, nearly all of us will be left trying to figure out if our symptoms are a result of influenza or COVID-19.
While both viruses may cause similar symptoms (cough, congestion, fever, diarrhea, sore throat, body aches, among others) a distinguishing symptom between the two is the change in or loss of taste or smell associated with COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms that may represent COVID-19, it is best to seek appropriate screening and isolate from others. The CDC website (www.cdc.gov) has several helpful resources available on this subject.
While we don’t yet have a vaccine against COVID-19, we do have a seasonal flu vaccine that can provide individuals and the community added protection in increasingly uncertain times. Each year the efficacy of the flu vaccine typically ranges between 40% and 60%, meaning the vaccine reduces your risk of the flu by about half. By vaccinating your entire household against the flu, you significantly lower your risk of flu-related illness, hospitalization, or in severe cases death.
Higher vaccination rates in the community increase the benefit to all. This is of particular importance in protecting our most vulnerable friends and family members — the young and the elderly. While COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, it is much more likely for children to experience severe illness from the flu. I strongly recommend that you and your entire household receive the flu vaccine this fall.
One of the most common reasons I hear people report not receiving the flu vaccine is that it made them sick the last time they received it. My personal and clinical experience with the flu shot is that the recipient may feel a little achy for the next day or two, but otherwise it causes little to no symptomatology. This is a similar type of reaction one would expect to have with any other vaccine. Because the vaccine is made from inactivated viruses, viral proteins, or weakened forms of the virus, there is no avenue for the vaccine to cause illness.
Ultimately you have to decide what is best for you and your family. I encourage you to consider the potential benefits of the flu vaccine and weigh that against the potential negatives. I think you will find that there is little downside to receiving the vaccine, and it may just save your life or the life of someone you love.
Contact your primary care provider to schedule a flu vaccine, call 208-367-3627 for a primary care clinic near you, or schedule online at one of Saint Alphonsus’ drive-in clinics in Nampa, Meridian and Boise. Visit saintalphonsus.org for more information.