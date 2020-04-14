As the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak spreads, it is important to maintain healthy sleep habits to protect your immunity and defend against illness.
Quality sleep is essential to human health. A lack of it can not only interfere with your daily functions, it can lead to other health issues.
The average adult needs seven hours and 20 minutes of sleep at night. In general, the bell curve is pretty steep so very few adults truly need more than eight hours of sleep unless there is something wrong with the quality of their sleep, and very few adults can function on six hours and 45 minutes of sleep or less and still be at their neurocognitive best.
Medications and alcohol can work in the short term but in the long term rarely do they work. Behavioral changes are more effective.
Alcohol in particular might help you to get sleep … . But you get light, fragmented sleep rather than deep restorative sleep and hence, you wake up several times during the night, you don’t feel rested in the morning and you are tired the following day.
Reading or watching shows on laptops, iPads and cell phones can damage the quality of your sleep. Blue wave light prior to bed time is very stimulating and frequently contributes to insomnia.
All these screens put out blue wave light. As you are going to bed at night, you are telling your brain to wake up. Avoid blue wave light contact at least one hour before bedtime.
A consistent wake time daily is extremely important to formulate a regular sleep pattern or rhythm. Avoid daytime naps. With a consistent wake time, and no napping, bedtimes generally fall about eight hours prior to the scheduled wake time.
The biological clock impacts your sleep. Formally called our circadian rhythm — it determines when we are hungry, go to the bathroom, when it is time for bed. Hormones are released according to our biological clock.
Most of us function on a 24-hour clock. There are people with disorders associated with biological clocks, most commonly it is shift work when people are working at night when their clock is telling them to sleep.
There are other circadian rhythm disorders — advanced circadian rhythm disorder in the elderly or delayed circadian rhythm in children, which effect when people can go to sleep and how difficult or easy it is to get up in the morning.
For a three-minute video about how to maintain healthy sleep habits, go to the website and search for “medical minute.”