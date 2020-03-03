More than 70 previously incarcerated veterans in Idaho have benefited from a variety of services provided through the Incarcerated Veterans Transition Program since its start in July 2018, and officials hope to help an additional 75 veterans over the next year and a half, said a news release.
The federally funded program, managed by the Idaho Department of Labor, can provide services such as classroom training, on-the-job-training, occupational skills training, and apprenticeship training and retraining. Additional support may include funding for work tools and clothing, rental assistance, car repairs, transportation and child care.
The program is intended to ease the transition from incarceration — whether city, county, state or federal facility — to employment with the right support structure in place.
The program serves eligible veterans within 12 months of being released from incarceration who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
In addition to the transition program, Idaho Department of Labor offers all veterans vocational guidance, job information, potential training and employment programs, targeted veterans information, job search workshops, resume guidance, mock interviews and referrals to federal partners regarding re-employment rights.
You can search the vet rep directory or find more information about veteran services at labor.idaho.gov.